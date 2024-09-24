ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND ANNOUNCES 5 NIGHTS OF ENTERTAINMENT CULMINATING IN THE ILLUSTRIOUS PARTY LIKE A ROYAL NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION

COMEDIAN, ACTOR AND PRODUCER ADAM DEVINE TO HOST THE RENOWNED PARTY LIKE A ROYAL NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION

GRAMMY® AWARD-WINNING, MULTI-PLATINUM ARTIST LIL JON SET TO PARTY IN PARADISE AS SPECIAL GUEST DJ

TWO-TIME GRAMMY® AWARD-NOMINATED DJ STEVE AOKI HEADLINES AURA NIGHTCLUB FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27th

A Surprise Musical Act, World-Famous Fireworks and More Will Be Part of the Weekend

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island, the most remarkable destination resort in the world and leader in producing live concerts and festivals in the Caribbean, announces the highly anticipated New Year's lineup of events with five nights of live entertainment, culminating in the illustrious Party Like a Royal New Year's Eve celebration.

Superstar talent headlines the festivities starting Friday, December 27th, when 2x-GRAMMY® nominated artist, DJ and music producer Steve Aoki will light up Aura Nightclub and captivate guests with his signature style of electronic dance music. Aoki has performed at every top festival worldwide, including Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Fuji Rock Festival, Tomorrowland and Electric Daisy Carnival. For more information visit: Aura Nightclub.

Festivities continue Saturday, December 28, as Bar Sol welcomes GRAMMY® award-winning R&B group 112. The group's legendary debut album, "112," went double Platinum and was followed by hit records like "Cupid" and "Only You," which showcase memorable features from the late, great Notorious B.I.G. Admission is complimentary. VIP seating, table and drink packages are available on atlantisbahamas.com.

On Monday, December 30, Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience performs at Bar Sol. As the world's longest-running tribute to Michael Jackson and the only one to predate his passing, Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience celebrates the music, the magic, and the legacy of the King of Pop: Michael Jackson. VIP seating, table and drink packages are available on atlantisbahamas.com.

The entertainment continues Tuesday, December 31, with the renowned Party Like a Royal event at Atlantis' Royal Deck under the resort's famed Royal Towers. The talented comedian, actor and producer Adam Devine, most known for his roles in Pitch Perfect and Workaholics, hosts the evening. The night will begin with a DJ set from the GRAMMY® award-winning, Multi-Platinum artist Lil Jon, the mastermind behind memorable hits "Turn Down for What," "Get Loose," Live the Night," and "Take it Off." The night continues with a performance by a surprise musical act, a midnight display of fireworks, and a set by DJ Webstar until 1:30 a.m. Party Like A Royal will begin at 9:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Early bird tickets are priced at $329 and can be purchased by visiting the official Party Like A Royal website.

Atlantis Paradise Island is renowned for hosting top-tier performances and providing guests and the community with dazzling entertainment from around the world. Last year's "Party Like a Royal" New Year's Eve Celebration was hosted by superstar talent including Tony® Award and five-time Emmy® Award-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris, and featured performances by multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning super producer and artist Timbaland, GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 and a surprise musical performance by GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum rapper Nelly. A midnight display of fireworks and a set by DJ Webstar capped off the night. Previous performances include famed comedian, television host, actor, rapper Nick Cannon, renowned violinist Enzima, and GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstars Kesha, The Chainsmokers and Doja Cat.

"The New Year's lineup of formidable talent and events is a celebration not to be missed. From the electric energy of Steve Aoki in Aura Nightclub to the hilariously talented Adam Devine and mega-superstar Lil Jon, plus a surprise performance in store, our guests and the community can expect an unforgettable weekend. Atlantis always looks forward to ringing in the New Year in a big way!" said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island.

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Atlantis Paradise Island, a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, is a dynamic destination and offers visitors bold multimillion-dollar renovations, exciting new partnerships, and reimagined guest experiences. Bahamian culture and the spirit of its beloved team members are the heart and soul of this iconic, legendary resort. Atlantis' immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of the Bahamas while remaining dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation.

About Adam Devine:

Adam Devine is currently the lead of the PITCH PERFECT spinoff series BUMPER IN BERLIN, in which he reprises his role of 'Bumper' and executive produced for Peacock. Adam can also be seen opposite Danny McBride and John Goodman in the HBO series THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES, which recently wrapped production on its third season. Adam will next be seen as the lead opposite Pierce Brosnan of the Netflix feature comedy THE OUT-LAWS, which he also produced.

Adam was the star and co-creator of Comedy Central's hit show WORKAHOLICS, for which he was named one of THR's Top 50 Showrunners and ran for seven seasons.

On the feature side, Adam can be seen starring in New Line's ISN'T IT ROMANTIC opposite Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Priyanka Chopra. He was additionally the lead of Disney's MAGIC CAMP and the Netflix romantic comedy WHEN WE FIRST MET, opposite Alexandra Daddario. Adam also starred in Netflix's GAME OVER, MAN!, which he produced alongside Anders Holm, Blake Anderson, Scott Rudin, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg.

Adam is additionally known for starring opposite Zac Efron in the Fox feature MIKE AND DAVE NEED WEDDING DATES and for his roles in PITCH PERFECT, THE INTERN, THE FINAL GIRLS, and MODERN FAMILY.

About Lil Jon:

For the last decade-plus, the words "Yeah," "Ok," and "What" have been synonymous with multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning artist Lil Jon. He has been one of the most prominent figures in music and pop culture alike, performing for hundreds of thousands of fans with Usher & Ludacris, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Pitbull, TLC (on FOX's American Idol), Yandel, LMFAO and Sydney Samson to name a few. In 2014, Lil Jon proved once again he's a powerhouse artist teaming up with DJ Snake for their smash hit "Turn Down For What," which created a massive worldwide craze. The string of hit songs hasn't stopped after that, including "Bend Ova" feat. Tyga, "Prison Riot" with Flosstradamus, "Get Loose" (out on DIM MAK) and recent singles "Live The Night," with Hardwell "Savage," with Borgeous and Riggi & Piros and "Take It Off" featuring Yandel and Becky G. His success as a mainstay in the DJ-world is evident with a current residency at Hakkasan Nightclub (MGM Grand) along with Jewel Nightclub at Aria Resort & Casino. Previously, Lil Jon had a DJ residency for over five years at the Wynn/Encore (Surrender, Tryst, XS), even being named the Las Vegas Resident DJ of The Year. He has traveled the globe DJing worldwide in places such as, but not limited to France, Germany, South Korea, China, India, Dubai, London, Mexico and Australia. Lil Jon continues to be a master at marketing and business, as evidenced by being tapped by Bud Light [Fall 2015] to star in their #UpForWhatever commercial and campaign. He's had an Oakley endorsement deal since 2005, became a Don Julio tequila brand ambassador, partnered with SOL headphones - which helped to launch SOL Deck by starring in the Radio Shack commercial in Fall 2013 – and has launched his clothing line 2Vicious. His marketing chops were helpful when he was cast on NBC's primetime show Celebrity Apprentice (Spring 2011), quickly becoming a fan-favorite nationwide. Lil Jon was back on primetime television in the Spring of 2013 on the cast of Celebrity Apprentice All-Stars, where he came in 3rd and raised almost $200,000 for the American Diabetes Association. Known best for his role in creating and popularizing the southern movement and lifestyle known as Crunk, Lil Jon delivered a string of regional hits (in the 90s) with the East Side Boyz eventually becoming a national force in 2001 thanks to the tracks "Bia Bia" and "Put Yo Hood Up." Crunk became so popular that Jon became a fixture on Chappelle's Show and artists not directly connected to him (such as Mary J. Blige) began using the word Crunk in their own music. Jon helped usher the word 'Crunk' not only on a national scale but worldwide. The Merriam-Webster Dictionary added the word to their book in 2007. Lil Jon has a long list of platinum-selling productions, crafting groundbreaking hits for a diverse array of artists such as E-40, Usher, Ciara, The Ying Yang Twins, Ice Cube and more. He's also worked with will.i.am, Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears, Bret Michaels, Travis Barker, Jennifer Lopez, Machine Gun Kelly, DJ Snake and many more. As an artist, he has sold millions of records as the frontman of Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz, whose smash hits "Get Low" and "What U Gon' Do" have been among some of the biggest crossover hip-hop records. His songs have been featured in huge blockbuster movies and television shows, including The Hangover, Neighbors 1 & 2, The Proposal, the Step Up franchise, FOX's So You Think You Can Dance, Black-Ish, HBO's Ballers, Horrible Bosses, NBC's Parks & Recreation, The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and many more. His consistent hitmaking has earned him legions of fans from Los Angeles to New York to the Midwest and, of course, his native region, the South. This is no more evident as Lil Jon won BMI's Songwriter of the Year award as well as scored eight Billboard Awards (for the two hit Usher tracks "Yeah!" and "Lovers and Friends"), a Grammy, a Radio Music Award, a BET award, two MTV Video Music Awards, and an American Music Award.

