ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND ANNOUNCES NEW RESTAURANT, FIELDTRIP FROM JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION AWARD-WINNING CHEF JJ JOHNSON

Renowned Chef JJ Johnson joins the resort's growing portfolio of award-winning chefs, cementing Atlantis Paradise Island as the ultimate epicurean destination in the Bahamas and the Caribbean

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island announces the opening of FIELDTRIP, the highly acclaimed fast-casual rice bowl shop created by James Beard Foundation Award-winning Chef JJ Johnson. Internationally recognized for his innovative approach to African Caribbean cuisine, Chef JJ Johnson is the culinary force behind FIELDTRIP, one of the only fast casual restaurants ever highlighted as Esquire's "America's Best New Restaurants" (2020).

After his sold-out, buzzy events at the inaugural Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival and Table Takeover Series, Chef JJ permanently joins the resort's rapidly growing portfolio of internationally recognized chefs, including Michael White (Paranza), Nobu Matsuhisa (Nobu), José Andrés (Fish) and Alon Shaya (Silan).

Celebrated for his barrier-breaking cuisine inspired by the Caribbean flavors of his upbringing, Chef JJ is also a James Beard Foundation Award-winning author and TV personality. In addition to being nominated by the James Beard Foundation nine times, he has been recognized by Forbes 30 Under 30 and Nation's Restaurant News Power List, among other accolades.

Harlem-born with three popular locations in New York City, FIELDTRIP utilizes sustainable ingredients to create flavorful and diverse dining experiences centered around rice. FIELDTRIP at Atlantis Paradise Island will feature global flavors, with a spotlight on heirloom grains. The rice bowls are paired perfectly with hearty vegetables and proteins including locally sourced seafood.

"I am thrilled to bring FIELDTRIP to its first international stage alongside our excellent partners at Atlantis Paradise Island. My mission is to bring communities together through food, and FIELDTRIP is a rice-bowl concept embodying that mission by using rice as an ingredient that connects us across the globe. I am honored to be given the opportunity alongside other chefs featured at Atlantis and excited to bring my unique flavors to locals and visitors alike. See you next trip!" says Chef JJ Johnson.

"Chef JJ is an incredible addition to our lineup of chefs at Atlantis Paradise Island, Chef JJ Johnson brings a unique culinary and cultural perspective to the resort," says Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island. "We welcome Chef JJ and his return to the resort after his sold-out Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival events and Table Takeover weekend, where he introduced our guests to new flavors inspired by his Caribbean roots. FIELDTRIP and Chef JJ Johnson are a much-welcome addition to the Atlantis' unmatched culinary offerings."

FIELDTRIP is part of the significant developments within the resort's dining collection, timed with Atlantis commemorating the 25th anniversary of its iconic Royal Towers and the renovation of the Atlantis Casino, Royal Tower guestrooms and more. The new restaurants, bars, and culinary programming solidify Atlantis Paradise Island as the culinary capital of the Caribbean and a must-visit destination in the Bahamas.

