ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND ANNOUNCES PARTY LIKE A ROYAL NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION AND THE CHAINSMOKERS PERFORMING ON NEW YEAR'S DAY

Nick Cannon Set to Party in Paradise as Special Guest DJ December 31

Plus, renowned violinist Ezinma and a Surprise Celebrity Performance to ring in 2023

The Chainsmokers Concert Set for January 1

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island announces the return of Party Like A Royal, its annual celebration ringing in the new year from the resort's famed Royal Deck. The event will feature a neon light display, renowned violinist Ezinma, a DJ set from MTV award winner Nick Cannon plus a can't-miss surprise celebrity performance. The festivities continue on New Year's Day, celebrating the start of 2023 with the Grammy® Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers on the Royal Deck.

The Party Like A Royal celebration starts at 9:00 p.m. with an opening DJ followed by the famed violinist Ezinma. Immediately following, Nick Cannon's special DJ set leads into announcing a surprise guest performance on stage. An unmatched Grucci fireworks display will ring in the New Year with a bang. Attendees will also enjoy an interactive display of up-close entertainment and activations throughout the night.

The next day, The Chainsmokers will perform kicking off the new year with a high-energy concert under the iconic silhouette of The Royal Towers. The artist and producer duo will perform hits including "Paris," featuring Emily Warren; "Something Just Like This," featuring Coldplay; and "Who Do You Love," featuring 5 Seconds of Summer.

"Since Atlantis opened nearly 25 years ago, the resort has been the leader in producing world-class live concerts and creating unforgettable experiences for visitors and guests. This year's theme of electric glow has allowed our team to pull together some of the most visual entertainment you can imagine. Guests will be amazed and never forget New Year's at Atlantis," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island.

Actor, comedian, producer, DJ and TV host Nick Cannon has entertained audiences for over 20 years. Cannon is best known for his work as creator, host, and executive producer of the sketch comedy show MTV's Wild' N Out. He is also the executive producer of Fox's hit TV series The Masked Singer.

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, known professionally as The Chainsmokers, have topped the Billboard Charts with multi-platinum hits "Roses," featuring Rozes; "This Feeling," featuring Kelsea Ballerini; and "Closer," featuring Halsey, the longest-running #1 single of 2015 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The pair won a Grammy® Award for Best Dance Recording for "Don't Let Me Down," featuring Daya. They also won two Billboard Music Awards and have been nominated for MTV Video Music Awards and Teen Choice Awards.

Tickets for Party Like a Royal New Year's Eve and Chainsmokers' performance events are available now at NewYearsAtlantis.com. Early access tickets for Party Like a Royal New Year's Eve are on sale now at $299 per person. Tickets for The Chainsmokers' performance on January 1, 2023 start at $189. Doors for the show will open at 8:00p.m. The Party Like a Royal New Year's Eve event and The Chainsmokers concert are open to Atlantis guests and non-guests.

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

About The Chainsmokers:

SOURCE Atlantis Paradise Island