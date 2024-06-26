ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND OPENS FIELDTRIP FROM MULTI JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION AWARD-WINNING CHEF JJ JOHNSON

Renowned Chef JJ Johnson, a culinary mastermind and a James Beard Foundation Award winner, joins the resort's growing portfolio of award-winning chefs, further elevating Atlantis Paradise Island as the ultimate epicurean destination in the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island opens FIELDTRIP, the highly acclaimed fast-casual, community-driven rice bowl shop created by James Beard Foundation Award-winning Chef JJ Johnson. Perfect for enjoying poolside, FIELDTRIP's popular, playful, and family-friendly menu includes a range of Rice Bowls, Shareable Sides, and refreshing, house-made Beverages. As the ultimate epicurean destination in the Bahamas, Atlantis Paradise Island continues to expand its roster of internationally recognized chefs with the addition of Chef JJ Johnson, who is recognized for his innovative approach to Afro-Caribbean cuisine.

FIELDTRIP at Atlantis Paradise Island, a unique addition to the resort's culinary offerings, features a delectable array of rice bowls, shareable sides, refreshing beverages, and more.

Chef JJ Johnson is the culinary force behind FIELDTRIP, one of the only fast-casual restaurants ever highlighted as Esquire's "America's Best New Restaurants (2020)." A James Beard Foundation Award Winner, Chef JJ is celebrated for his barrier-breaking cuisine inspired by the Caribbean flavors of his upbringing. In addition to being nominated by the James Beard Foundation nine times, he has been recognized by Forbes 30 Under 30, Eater's New Guard of Power Dining, and Nation's Restaurant News Power List, among other accolades.

FIELDTRIP, born in Harlem and now with three thriving locations in New York City, is a testament to sustainable dining. Committed to using sustainable ingredients to create flavorful and diverse dining experiences centered around rice. At FIELDTRIP, global flavors take center stage, with a spotlight on heirloom grains. The rice bowls are thoughtfully paired with hearty vegetables and proteins, including the freshest, locally sourced seafood, ensuring a dining experience that is both delicious and ethical.

Rice Bowls include Fried Chicken with Chicken Breast, Carolina Gold Fried Rice, Wok Veggies, New Jack Sticky BBQ Sauce, and Scallions; Braised Beef includes Slow-Cooked Angus Beef, Texas Brown Rice, Wok Veggies, Chipotle Black Beans, Jalapeno and Scallions; Crispy Fish consists of Cornmeal-Crusted Cod, Herbed Rice, Wok Veggies, Tartar Sauce and Pickled Red Onions; Chickpea Curry with Eggplant, Texas Brown Rice, Wok Veggies and Scallions; among others. The menu also features Sides & Extras, including Sweet Plantains with Fire Roasted Red Peppers and Hot Honey; Crab Pockets made with Blue Crab, Garlic Herb Cream Cheese, and Sweet & Sour Sauce; and Nana's Bread served with Buttery Flatbread and Carrot Ginger Dip; and refreshing Beverages including Pineapple Ginger Lemonade, Dragon Fruit Lemonade and Sorrel, a hibiscus beverage are among the house-made options. Guests can also add their preferred alcohol to FIELDTRIP's homemade drinks.

"Atlantis Paradise Island is one of the most iconic and epic destinations there is, and the opportunity to join the family with FIELDTRIP is super exciting. The resort is one of the world's most photographed backdrops, and I hope that FIELDTRIP's global menu speaks to its travelers of all international backgrounds. FIELDTRIP Atlantis will be a place for all guests of the resort to gather over food." says Chef JJ Johnson.

"Not only does Chef JJ bring a unique culinary and cultural perspective to the resort, but he always brings fun! FIELDTRIP Atlantis Bahamas adds to the many healthy dining choices available for our guests and community to enjoy. It's been a pleasure experiencing JJ's cuisine through Atlantis' Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival and Table Takeover Series. Chef JJ and FIELDTRIP are welcome additions to Atlantis' culinary roster," says Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island.

Chef JJ joins the resort's rapidly growing portfolio of internationally recognized chefs, including Michael White (Paranza), Nobu Matsuhisa (Nobu), José Andrés (Fish) and Alon Shaya (Silan). FIELDTRIP is part of the significant developments within the resort's dining collection, further solidifying Atlantis Paradise Island as the culinary capital of the Caribbean and a must-visit destination in the Bahamas.

For more information about FIELDTRIP at Atlantis Paradise Island, please visit www.atlantisbahamas.com or follow @atlantisbahamas and @NPIWFF.

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Atlantis Paradise Island, a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, is a dynamic destination and offers visitors bold multimillion-dollar renovations, exciting new partnerships, and reimagined guest experiences. Bahamian culture and the spirit of its beloved team members are the heart and soul of this iconic, legendary resort. Atlantis' immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of the Bahamas while remaining dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation.

Home to Aquaventure, one of the world's largest waterparks, the 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides features 14 pools and five miles of white sand beaches. Atlantis is also home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, with over 65,000 aquatic animals from 250 species making their home in natural ocean-fed lagoons and habitats, including Dolphin Cay, the unparalleled marine animal conservation and education center created to provide guests with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn more about some of nature's most fascinating mammals.

Atlantis has five unique lodging options: the grand, iconic newly renovated towers of The Royal, the family-friendly ambiance at The Coral, water-side villas at Harborside Resort, all-suite luxury accommodations at The Cove, and residential-style living at The Reef.

Guests can choose from an impressive collection of over 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges with celebrity chef culinary masterpieces, including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu by Nobu Matsuhisa, and Paranza by Michael White. With its unrivaled meeting and convention space and the well-appointed Atlantis Marina overlooking Marina Village, the Atlantis experiences are endless and unique to each traveler. Additional resort amenities include the tranquil Mandara Spa, a newly opened tennis and pickleball center, indoor and outdoor regulation basketball courts, a 500-seat movie theater, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12, a gaming arcade, CRUSH- a teen nightclub, Jokers Wild comedy club, an award-winning 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf, the renowned and newly redecorated Atlantis Casino, and an array of luxury and boutique duty-free shopping.

For more information and reservations, please visit atlantisbahamas.com.

SOURCE Atlantis Paradise Island