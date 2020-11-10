Atlantis Paradise Island Resumes Operations December 10th

Upon reopening, Atlantis will also unveil new bespoke experiences curated for families, small groups, and couples. From exclusive family adventures at Dolphin Cay and private sunset speedboat tours to art tours, shark and mermaid camps, secluded dinners on the beach, dive-in movie nights, and more, friends and family will be able to reconnect over a wide variety of options, modified to meet new safety protocols. Travelers' safety is reassured with the comprehensive Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise, and the resort's professional team members prepared and trained to attend to every guest's well-being.

For travelers flying from the New York Tri-State region, Atlantis Paradise Island has partnered with JetBlue on an air and resort package offering non-stop charter flights to Nassau, Bahamas from Newark, NJ. Beginning January 3, 2021, guests who book this package will receive non-stop direct roundtrip air service from Newark to Nassau (Sunday to Sunday flights), seven-night accommodations in Atlantis' renovated Royal East Tower, roundtrip airport transfers and a $75 daily dining credit per person. To book these packages call 1-800-ATLANTIS.

"We are so excited to welcome back our loyal guests, families, and new visitors to experience Atlantis Paradise Island and reconnect with themselves and their loved ones. Atlantis will reopen in planned phases, and our highest priority is and will always be to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our guests, team members, and community. To help reassure travelers, we have implemented our Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise, which meets international and local standards for health and safety protocols," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director, Atlantis Paradise Island. "Our guests will receive heartfelt service and create lifelong memories by being immersed in our authentic Bahamian culture, experiences, and attractions available throughout our lush resort grounds."

Reservations to Atlantis Paradise Island are available now by visiting atlantisbahamas.com or by calling 1-800-ATLANTIS. Room rates begin at $299 per night plus tax and resort fees. Please visit atlantisbahamas.com/travel-info for more information about the reopening. For more information about traveling to The Bahamas, please visit bahamas.com.

Atlantis Paradise Island is a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in The Bahamas. A dynamic destination that over launched 25 years ago as a first-of-its-kind modern marvel of nature and engineering, Atlantis has embarked on a new chapter tied to a meaningful connection with the ocean, Bahamian culture, and the spirit of the property's beloved team members. The resort's new, immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of The Bahamas.

Atlantis features five distinct properties, from the iconic The Royal to The Beach and The Coral to the luxury properties, The Cove and The Reef. The resort is built around Aquaventure, an innovative, 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides, pools, and white sand beaches. Home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, over 50,000 marine animals from 250 species make their home in the ocean fed environments. From unparalleled meeting and convention space to the luxury Atlantis Marina accommodating yachts up to 220 feet overlooking Marina Village, a Bahamian marketplace, the Atlantis experiences are endless. Other resort amenities include the 30,000 sq ft tranquil Mandara Spa, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12, and CRUSH, a cutting-edge teen club. The resort's award-winning 18-hole Tom Weiskopf designed golf course, renowned Atlantis Casino, and duty-free shopping are complemented by the resort's restaurants and lounges with celebrity chef culinary masterpieces including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu, by Nobu Matsuhisa; Olives, by Todd English and Casa D'Angelo by Chef Angelo Elia.

Dolphin Cay, the resort's 14-acre marine mammal habitat, is a state-of-the-art education center and animal-rescue rehabilitation hospital whose first residents were 17 rescue dolphins from Hurricane Katrina. Visitors to Dolphin Cay can participate in creative, non- disruptive "interactions" that build real awareness, stir emotion, and help fund the resort's conservation efforts. Through these guest participations and those offered through Atlantis Marine Adventures, a portion of the cost of each of the on-property interactions goes back to the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF), the resort's nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout The Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas.

