ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND SHOWCASED IN INAUGURAL SEASON OF BINGE NETWORK'S BIG LITTLE FOOTPRINTS

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island, the iconic destination resort and leader in entertainment in the Caribbean, is the focus of a family-friendly feature episode that focuses on edu-tourism for the new series, Big Little Footprints (@biglittlefootprints). Now available to stream on Binge Network, the ten-episode series highlights the family's awe-inspiring adventures across the globe, where they aim to educate children about the profound impacts of travel and ways that small changes can make a big difference.

The episode, Big Resort, Big Heart, follows the globetrotting Van Moorsel family, including Karl, Amber, Kai, and Lenox, as they tackle Atlantis Paradise Island's bucket list itinerary while learning about critical environmental efforts at the resort, including marine life conservation and preservation. The family explores The Dig, the largest open-air marine habitat in the world featuring over 250 species, followed by a lunch at the Caribbean's first Shake Shack. The Van Moorsel's also enjoy an afternoon at Dolphin Cay swimming with sea lions and learning about the resort's rescue and rehabilitation efforts through the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation.

"Atlantis Paradise Island has been at the forefront of the entertainment industry for decades. We are delighted to have worked with the Van Moorsel family and Binge Network on their inaugural season of Big Little Footprints," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island. "Through our collaboration, the Big Resort, Big Heart episode offers viewers a deeper look at the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation and how guests can positively impact the environment when visiting Atlantis and the Bahamas."

Additional activities highlighted throughout the episode include Atlantis' sea turtle release program, where the family learns that over the last two decades, thousands of endangered sea turtles have been bred, rescued and released; a visit to the nearby Ardastra Gardens and Wildlife Conservation Centre to meet the Bahamas' national bird,' the flamingo; and a snorkel experience in The Ruins, where the family watched Amber explore underwater from vantage points throughout the resort. Kai and Lenox venture into the Atlantis Kids Adventure to experience indoor play time with tactile activities, including Lego construction, board games and swimming with mermaids. The episode concludes with a day at Aquaventure, the resort's 141-acre waterscape with multiple one-of-a-kind pools, slides and mermaid fun!

Atlantis Paradise Island offers a destination connecting guests to the rich environment, history, art, people, cuisine, and festivities of the Bahamas. Throughout 2023, Atlantis rolled out bold multi-million-dollar enhancements including the complete renovation of The Royal, a completely renovated Atlantis Casino and the debut of Bar Sol. Atlantis welcomed an array of captivating new dining destinations, including Silan, the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Alon Shaya, and Paranza at The Cove, a coastal Italian restaurant by Michelin star chef Michael White, which was highlighted in the episode, and Perch at The Cove.

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Atlantis Paradise Island, a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, is a dynamic destination and offers visitors bold multimillion-dollar renovations, exciting new partnerships, and reimagined guest experiences. Bahamian culture and the spirit of its beloved team members are the heart and soul of this iconic legendary resort. Atlantis' immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of the Bahamas while remaining dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation.

Home to Aquaventure, one of the world's largest waterparks, the 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides features 14 pools and five miles of white sand beaches. Atlantis is also home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, with over 65,000 aquatic animals from 250 species making their home in natural ocean-fed lagoons and habitats, including Dolphin Cay, the unparalleled marine animal conservation and education center created to provide guests with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn more about some of nature's most fascinating mammals.

Atlantis has five unique lodging options: the grand, iconic newly renovated towers of The Royal, the family-friendly ambiance at The Coral, water-side villas at Harborside Resort, all-suite luxury accommodations at The Cove and residential-style living at The Reef.

Guests can choose from an impressive collection of over 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges with celebrity chef culinary masterpieces, including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu by Nobu Matsuhisa and Paranza by Michael White. With its unrivaled meeting and convention space and the well-appointed Atlantis Marina overlooking Marina Village, the Atlantis experiences are endless and unique to each traveler. Additional resort amenities include the tranquil Mandara Spa, a newly opened tennis and pickleball center, indoor and outdoor regulation basketball courts, a 500-seat movie theater, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12, a gaming arcade, CRUSH- a teen nightclub, Jokers Wild comedy club, an award-winning 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf, the renowned and newly redecorated Atlantis Casino, and an array of luxury and boutique duty-free shopping.

For more information and reservations, please visit atlantisbahamas.com.

About Atlantis Blue Project Foundation:

Founded in 2005, Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout the Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas. Through scientific research, education, and community outreach, the Foundation fosters the preservation and conservation of coral reefs, sea turtles, sharks, manatees, cetaceans, and their Bahamian ecosystems.

For more information about Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, please visit blueprojectatlantis.org.

