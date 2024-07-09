ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND UNVEILS $150 MILLION RESORT-WIDE RENOVATION

Redefined Atlantis Casino, The Royal Guestrooms, Paranza, and

Bar Sol Debut at the Iconic Resort

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island, the most iconic resort destination in the Bahamas and the Caribbean, has completed a $150 million resort-wide transformation, including updates to the casino, guestrooms, restaurants and lounges. The resort unveiled refashioned guestrooms at The Royal, Atlantis' iconic towers; an entirely redefined Atlantis Casino; and Paranza, a new restaurant at The Cove, where the esteemed Michelin-starred chef Michael White brings his culinary mastery to the table. The updates emulate the ethos of Atlantis and include custom fixtures and design details evocative of the ocean and ecosystems found throughout the Bahamas. Other additions include Bar Sol, Cleito's private gaming, Silan, Perch, the Caribbean's first Shake Shack, FIELDTRIP, Cartier, Thistle, and coming soon, Christian Louboutin and Paradise Links mini-golf course.

"Atlantis continuously elevates the guest experience, and recent developments at The Royal, Paranza and the Atlantis Casino provide guests with upgraded, modern touches while retaining the resort's integral identity that visitors know and love," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis. "Atlantis' experiential-driven programming allows our guests and visitors to create lifelong memories while visiting the resort and the Bahamas. The new designs throughout Atlantis demonstrate our commitment to providing an unsurpassed vacation experience."

Complete Transformation of The Royal from Top to Bottom

The Royal at Atlantis, a 1,201-room hotel home to the Atlantis Casino, underwent a multimillion-dollar transformation, including fully refashioned guestrooms with specially curated bespoke décor.

The guestroom redesign, led by Atlantis' Senior Vice President of Design and Creative Director Tony Tompkins, transports guests to the serenity of the white sand beaches of the Bahamas, with the Royal rooms' breathtaking Caribbean views as the focal point. The carpets, reminiscent of the calmness and beauty of the ocean, are a perfect match for the tranquil setting. Sculptural pieces inspired by the unique archipelago of the Bahamas hang above the bed and desk, offering visual glimpses of the island within the space. The cool, calming shades of blue and white and the use of neutral beechwood reflect the soothing seas and provide a peaceful retreat for travelers to relax and unwind, creating a truly immersive experience.

The Royal has 120 suites, including 10 Grand Suites, four Presidential Suites, and three Royal Suites, all echoing the redesign of the guest rooms. The suites feature richer, deeper colors to add depth, with bold teals and sage greens providing an elegant touch to the guest experience.

The Redefined Atlantis Casino Introduces a New Look and Bar Sol



The 85-table, 700-game casino, one of Atlantis' landmark features, is home to four instantly recognizable one-of-a-kind glass sculptures by internationally renowned artist Dale Chihuly. The Sun and The Moon glass installations were created specifically for the Atlantis Casino 25 years ago, uniting color, light, form, and space to deliver a uniquely immersive experience.

By re-lighting the glass sculptures and minimizing the surrounding structure, the new design interacts harmoniously with light and space, which Chihuly is known for in his work.

The custom carpet features 26 shades, drawing on the jewel tones seen in the casino's recognizable art. Deeply saturated hues and gold accents, combined with shimmering textures and flowing lines, echo the refractions of the sea, adding a sense of place and creating a cohesive, sophisticated look.

The beloved murals throughout the casino have been artfully restored, and nearby light features have been updated to give the spaces a modern yet classic feel incorporating Atlantis' signature design elements. The ceilings, previously covered by canopies, are now open, creating a more spacious and airier atmosphere with a clear view of the entire casino.

The central Moon Bar inside the casino has been upgraded with a circular deck, allowing guests to take a break from the action or step up to overlook the casino floor.

The Atlantis Casino has recently opened Bar Sol, inspired by the late Sol Kerzner's passion for Bahamian artists, music, and entertainment. It offers a stylish and sophisticated atmosphere where guests can enjoy a well-crafted cocktail and dance beneath a raised stage and DJ booth. The centerpiece of Bar Sol is a restored Chihuly chandelier that exudes warm gold hues, creating a unique ambiance complemented by the venue's lineup of nightly live music performances.

The Atlantis Casino is also home to several of the resort's finest dining options, including Nobu and Silan, the new restaurant by James Beard Award-winning chef Alon Shaya.

Michelin-starred Chef Transports Guests to the Italian Coastline at Paranza

The newest dining option at The Cove, Atlantis, a luxury all-suite hotel, is Paranza by Michelin-starred chef Michael White. Award-winning design studio Jeffrey Beers International designed it in collaboration with Tony Tompkins. The interior design was inspired by the vibrant blue waters and white sand beaches of the Bahamas and the Italian coastline, complementing Chef White's approachable and unfussy take on fine dining.

The culinary journey for guests begins as they arrive and walk along a winding path to discover the warmly lit patio of the restaurant, nestled under a wooden pergola and opening into Paranza's main dining area. The custom space is adorned with hand-blown glass, antique mirrors, and iron arches featuring earthy hues such as oak, smoky blue, and bright cognac.

The bar area showcases a temperature-controlled dual-purpose wine wall that is the focal point of the private dining room's entryway. The private dining room features oversized, seashell-shaped brass light fixtures and custom design elements.

