Atlantis Sanya Readies for Summer Tourism Market

Multi-Dimensional Upgrades Elevate Premium Family Vacations

SANYA, China, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2026 summer travel season approaches, Atlantis Sanya is unveiling a series of upgrades designed to elevate premium family vacations and enrich Hainan's summer tourism market. The resort is expanding its offerings across family entertainment, marine education, nightlife experiences, dining, and wellness, reflecting the growing demand for diverse and immersive travel experiences. Among the highlights are the highly popular 20th Anniversary Octonauts Family Ocean View Rooms, featuring immersive interiors and exclusive animations, alongside a newly upgraded Octonauts Kids Club with seven themed zones and more than 40 interactive activities combining entertainment and marine learning.

The resort has also enhanced its signature "One Ticket, Two Venues, Three Performances" aquarium experience, allowing guests to explore The Lost Chambers Aquarium, Dolphin Cay, and enjoy popular marine-themed performances. Further strengthening its marine conservation initiatives, Atlantis Sanya recently opened the Sea Turtle Shelter, a new ecological conservation facility focused on sea turtle rescue, rehabilitation, breeding, and educational study tours, supported by an international conservation team.

For summer entertainment, the Aquaventure Waterpark Music Festival will return with extended operating hours and a transformed 7,000-square-metre wave pool featuring an innovative "wave pool karaoke" experience. Meanwhile, the resort's resident production, C Show, will debut refreshed choreography and upgraded stage effects, delivering an immersive performance that combines land, water, and aerial elements. On the culinary front, Saffron Buffet Restaurant will launch an all-you-can-eat seafood and durian festival, featuring fresh seafood and over 100 Chinese and Western dishes.

On the wellness and healthcare front, Atlantis Sanya has partnered with Sanya Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital to launch a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) wellness centre, offering a range of therapies such as acupuncture, moxibustion, tuina massage, and customised herbal treatments. The resort has also entered into a strategic partnership with the Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Sanya Branch, providing guests with access to premier oral and dental healthcare services while they stay with Atlantis Sanya. Together, these initiatives form a comprehensive "tourism + wellness + medical care" model, designed to meet the rising demand for high-quality health-and-wellness travel experiences while supporting the sustainable growth of Hainan's cultural tourism industry.

SOURCE Atlantis Sanya