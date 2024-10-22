Atlas Advertising Agency Named as 2024 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its third annual Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

Atlas Advertising Agency Inc. ("Atlas") has been recognized as one of 359 companies on the 2024 Power Partner Award list.

Atlas Advertising Agency Inc.

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of business, allowing founders to focus on their core missions. "This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers," says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."

"We are thrilled to be named an Inc. Power Partner," says Milow LeBlanc, Marketing Director at Atlas. "This recognition reflects our team's dedication to excellence in PERM advertising. At Atlas, we have made it our mission to simplify the complex world of recruitment for companies, immigration attorneys and law firms. This award shows we are on the right track, making a difference for our clients and standing out in the B2B world."

Atlas has become the go-to partner in the specialized field of PERM labor certification advertising. We are committed to precision, ensuring every campaign meets Department of Labor (DOL) requirements. This attention to detail significantly reduces the risk of audits and delays that could harm our clients' immigration cases.

Our clients consistently praise our reliability, exceptional service, quick response times, and competitive pricing. By focusing solely on PERM advertising, we have developed expertise that consistently exceeds client expectations.

To view the complete Power Partner list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Atlas

Atlas Advertising Agency Inc. is a leading PERM advertising agency with a singular focus on U.S. labor market testing. Founded in 2023, Atlas has already established itself in the industry with its exceptional customer service and cost-effective and compliant PERM advertising strategies.

For more information, visit www.atlasadvertising.agency.

Media Contact:

Milow LeBlanc

703-678-4000

[email protected]

SOURCE Atlas Advertising Agency Inc.