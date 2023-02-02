Atlas AI Announces Inclusive Growth Platform Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas AI, a leading provider of AI-powered decision-making solutions, is proud to announce its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace. This new offering provides organizations with easy access to Atlas AI's powerful AI predictive analytics platform, which can help organizations decide where to invest in sales and infrastructure growth in historically underserved regions around the world.

Atlas AI's platform assists businesses in various industries such as energy, health services, consumer goods and internet services make data-driven decisions. The platform combines companies' internal business data with proprietary socioeconomic forecasts to deliver personalized insights that can help them plan, predict and monitor growth programs that also benefit the wellbeing of the communities in the areas they operate.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our platform on Google Cloud Marketplace," said Abe Tarapani, CEO of Atlas AI. "This new offering will allow even more organizations to benefit from the amazing recent advances in AI technology in their decision-making processes, and we are excited to see the impact it will have."

The Atlas AI platform is available immediately on Google Cloud Marketplace and can be easily integrated with Google Cloud services such as BigQuery, Cloud Compute Engine, and Earth Engine. This integration enables businesses to leverage the power of Google Cloud's data management and AI capabilities to gain even more insights from their data.

"Google Cloud has fueled Atlas AI's development since the inception of the company and this expanded partnership is a natural fit for us," said Abe Tarapani. "We believe that the combination of our powerful geospatial AI decision-making tools and Google Cloud's data management and AI capabilities will provide businesses with an unbeatable solution for making better business decisions."

Atlas AI is also a Google Cloud-ready sustainability partner. By earning the Sustainability validation, Atlas AI has proven their success in building and producing solutions and tools on Google Cloud to help customers achieve their sustainability and Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) goals.

"Atlas AI represents a new category of artificial intelligence that enables companies to accelerate commercial growth while investing in sustainability priorities," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs. "With its Inclusive Growth platform now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Atlas AI is providing customers with solutions to thrive in the midst of a rapidly changing planet while ensuring that growth benefits all segments of society."

For more information about Atlas AI and its platform, please visit their website at www.atlasai.co or contact them at [email protected]

About Atlas AI

Atlas AI's predictive analytics platform analyzes, monitors, and forecasts regions of growth, vulnerability, and opportunity around the world. The platform offers insight into where organizations can grow most successfully, and where investment can boost historically under-served communities. Atlas AI's platform has been used to expand water and sanitation infrastructure, promote new electrification, target community health services, and broaden internet access in countries across Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. Atlas AI was founded by a team of Stanford University scientists in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation and with support from Airbus Ventures and Micron Technologies Inc.

