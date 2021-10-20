Atlas Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) plans to release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the market close on Monday, November 8, 2021. Atlas plans to host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, to discuss the results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date of Conference Call: Tuesday, November 9, 2021



Scheduled Time: 08:30 a.m. ET



US/Canada Toll Free Dial-In: +1 (877) 246-9875



International Dial-In: +1 (707) 287-9353



Listen Only Toll-Free Dial in Number: +1 (888) 556-5741



Listen Only International Dial In Number: +1 (857) 270-6226



Conference ID: 3042969

To access the live webcast of the conference call, go to atlascorporation.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link. The webcast will be archived on the website for one year.

A replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call and accessible until November 23, 2021. The replay telephone numbers are as follows: US/Canada +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (800) 585-8367 and International +1 (404) 537-3406, and the replay passcode is: 3042969.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd. are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively. For more information visit atlascorporation.com .

