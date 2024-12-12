Atlas Card Raises Fresh Capital and Announces Major Company Milestones

$27 Million Series B Financing Is Driven by Strong Organic Growth and an Exclusive, High-Quality Membership Base

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Card, a first-of-its-kind, members-only concierge service and charge card focused on delivering access to coveted experiences through a seamless spending experience, today announced its $27 million Series B financing. The round was led by Michael Gilroy and Gokul Rajaram's Marathon with participation from angel investors including Eric Schmidt, Olaf Carlson-Wee, and Anton Levy. This milestone follows Atlas Card's breakout year, surpassing $200 million in annualized spend volume and achieving double-digit monthly growth, without any paid marketing spend.

Atlas offers members an intuitive and powerful charge card, mobile app, and text-based concierge service. Members enjoy exclusive benefits, including access to hard-to-secure reservations at peak times, upgrades and preferred rates at luxury hotels, and invitations to sold-out and invite-only experiences such as concerts and sporting events. The seamless spending experience is anchored by a mirror-finished metal card and software-enabled features like no pre-set spending limits, virtual cards with configurable limits, and support for multiple user profiles, including personal staff, business managers, and family members.

"I first met Atlas as a customer, and within a month of joining, I had moved 100% of my personal spend to the Atlas Card. Once I applied my fintech lens, the data demonstrated that nearly every other member was doing the same thing. Atlas is a powerfully sticky business model that is only getting started. We've seen Patrick consistently demonstrate grit, tenacity and product innovation since we first met him in 2019. We're fortunate to lead a round in a company that combines founder excellence and business model quality," said Michael Gilroy.

In 2025, Atlas Card aims to surpass $1 billion in purchase volume, expanding its offerings to provide cardmembers with even greater access across new markets and categories—all delivered with unmatched convenience and reliability.

"Since onboarding our first member last summer, we've been laser-focused on delivering an unparalleled concierge and spending experience," said Patrick Mrozowski, founder and CEO of Atlas Card. "I personally onboarded the first 500 members, including Michael. We are humbled by his interest in our company, not only as a member but also as the lead investor for this round. We look forward to continuing to serve our members through an enhanced, seamless spending experience."

