Atlas Casters Launches Online CAD Catalog on PARTcommunity and 90+ CAD Portal Sites, Powered by CADENAS PARTsolutions

CINCINNATI, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Casters published their product catalog on the PARTcommunity download portal and network of 90+ CAD download sites, powered by CADENAS PARTsolutions. The Oregon-based manufacturer now reaches over 18 million potential customers worldwide, providing digital access to their products at the critical design stage.

The Atlas Casters online CAD catalog gives customers faster access to CAD models and digital product data for their industrial casters. Now engineers have more ways to search, find and download products from Atlas Casters when they're looking for online parts.

"The critical time is when engineers are in the design stage and searching for these components. Having our products in the PARTcommunity puts our products in front of these designers at the right time," says Mark Sorensen, Principal at Atlas Casters.

The CAD download portal makes downloading a 3D CAD model intuitive, fast with simple select and filter functionality, 3D visualizations and on-the-fly configuration. With over 150 CAD formats and versions available on the PARTcommunity, engineers and designers can quickly download the product they need as a native CAD file.

The PARTcommunity saw nearly 300 million CAD downloads in 2018 and over 1 billion 3D component models in the last seven years. Additionally, the Atlas online CAD catalog is available on CAD portals site from Autodesk, Solid Edge, Solidworks, Catia, Creo and on-the-go through the "3D CAD Models" mobile engineering app.

"This functionality opens our products to an international audience of potential customers from other industries who source parts from these portal sites, that's exposure which is difficult to get through any other medium," says Sorensen.

About Atlas Casters

Atlas specializes in manufacturing high quality stainless steel casters and leveling casters with a low overall height and a high load capacity. By employing a unique combination of material and geometry, our casters are tough, lightweight, very corrosion resistant, and shock absorbent. They are well suited for capital equipment in many industries with particular application in the semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and medical industries. Our products are built to order at our new facility in Illinois and most orders can be shipped within 72hrs.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next generation 3D part catalog management and sales configuration solutions. For large manufacturers, CADENAS PARTsolutions provides centralized 3D parts libraries making it easy for global design teams to find, reuse, and control standard and proprietary parts. For component manufacturers, CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D product catalogs with digital CAD download technology, helping businesses increase sales lead generation and to ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products. For more information visit PARTsolutions.com.

