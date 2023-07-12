Atlas Clinical Research Continues Expansion with Addition of Growth-Oriented Clinical Research Site to the Platform

Suburban Research Associates becomes the second research site in the Atlas Network

CHICAGO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Clinical Research ("Atlas"), a therapeutically-driven clinical site network, today announced the addition of Suburban Research Associates ("Suburban") to its site network, marking the second clinical research site partnership for the platform. Specializing in psychiatric research, Suburban will seek to expand its research impact and leverage Atlas' site connectivity to better serve trial patients.

Atlas launched in April 2023 to build a high-performing clinical research site network through acquisition and organic growth, leveraging a centralized platform that will solve critical pain points for pharmaceutical sponsors.

Dr. Shivkumar Hatti leads Suburban as the site conducts Phase II-IV psychiatric research from its two locations in Media and West Chester, Pennsylvania, the only such sites operating in Delaware and Chester Counties. Suburban has conducted over 250 clinical research studies in its over two decades of operation, including studies in treatment resistant depression, major depressive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and episodic migraines, establishing Suburban as a go-to site for sponsors and CROs. Through the Atlas network, Suburban will broaden its reach and patient impact by leveraging the platform's centralized process excellence and integrated technology, under the leadership of seasoned Atlas CEO, Mark Scullion.

"The network that Atlas is building provides Suburban with the opportunity to expand and grow to scale through integrated technology use, long-tenured clinical trial management expertise and streamlined systems to serve a larger and more diverse population in Chester & Delaware Counties with better-quality results," said Dr. Hatti. "We pride ourselves on our patient care, and we are thrilled that this partnership with Atlas matches that mission to deliver innovative treatment to the market with safety and speed at the forefront."

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Hatti and his team to the Atlas Clinical Research family. Suburban has a long, impressive history of excellence that contributes to the mission and strategy at Atlas Clinical Research," said Mark Scullion. "As part of the Atlas network, Suburban can continue this legacy while better addressing the evolving landscape of psychiatric trials and accelerating treatment by serving trial patients with efficiency."

Cindric & Associates served as financial advisor and Kleinbard LLC served as legal counsel to Dr. Hatti in connection with the transaction. Three Twenty-One Capital Partners LLC served as financial advisor and Paul Hastings LLP served as legal counsel to Atlas. Debt financing was provided by Oxford Finance LLC. Atlas is a portfolio company of BPOC, a pure-play healthcare investor with over 25 years of experience in the middle market.

About Atlas Clinical Research

Atlas Clinical Research is a therapeutically driven clinical site network built on centralized process excellence and integrated technology. Atlas sites and physicians form a bridge from patients and their families to new treatments that could improve their lives. Atlas specializes in infectious disease, CNS, gastroenterology, and internal medicine and plans to expand across the United States to reach a broad and diverse population of waiting patients.

Atlas partners with biopharma sponsors to find the fastest route to the future of healthcare with a relentless focus on speed, data quality, and patient care across the portfolio. Read more: www.atlas-clinical.com

About Suburban Research Associates

Founded in 1999 by Dr. Shivkumar Hatti, Suburban Research Associates is a clinical research site conducting psychiatric research from its two locations in Media and West Chester, Pennsylvania – the only such sites operating in Delaware and Chester Counties. Suburban has conducted over 250 clinical research studies since inception and cultivated strong relationships with sponsors and CROs as a go-to site for clinical research. Read more: www.suburbanresearch.com

