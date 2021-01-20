Atlas Commodities LLC Welcomes Experienced Energy Broker Jeremy Read

Read will lead a team of 5 brokers and manage relationships with a wide variety of customers, including producers, banks, funds, utilities, merchants, and industrials. He is committed to provide focus, perseverance, and enthusiasm to drive success with an already established and seasoned brokerage group. Read is focused on three strategies in his first 90 days with the business, including: expanding the portfolio of products, onboarding new customers, and deepening relationships with existing customers.

Andrew Goldstein, president of Atlas, said, "We're excited to enhance our Atlas Commodities team with another experienced industry expert. Jeremy's past career successes show he is a dedicated, self-motivated and meticulous individual adept at establishing and maintaining professional rapport with a wide range of corporations, financial institutions, and traders."

With more than 15 years of experience in the options and energy space, Read started as a trader and has been brokering natural gas for the last 10 years and holds both his Series 3 and 30 licenses. Prior to Atlas, Read was a natural gas broker at LCM Commodities and an energy broker at Parity Energy, Inc.

"My experience has taught me the importance of maintaining relationships and providing clear communication in a fast-paced environment." said Read. "Atlas is a leader in our industry, and I'm looking forward to working with leadership to drive revenue growth and expand our portfolio."

Read received his Bachelor of Science in Statistics from the University of Michigan as well as winning 3 Big Ten Championships as a member of the football team. Outside of work, Jeremy gives back to the community as a high school varsity football coach focusing on defense and special teams.

Atlas is an operating company of Iapetus Holdings LLC, a portfolio of energy services businesses and alternative investments.

The Iapetus suite of operating companies is a multimillion-dollar portfolio with more than 200 employees across six U.S. offices, efficiently structured to deliver optimum results for clients. Other operating companies include Atlas Field Services and Atlas Retail Energy.

About Iapetus Holdings

Iapetus Holdings LLC is a privately held portfolio company with a suite of energy services businesses and alternative investments. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Iapetus brings an entrepreneurial, forward-thinking approach and deep bench of experienced individuals with diverse backgrounds in finance, energy, sales, safety, risk management and various other spectrums. Its operating companies include Atlas Commodities, Atlas Field Services and Atlas Retail Energy. For more information, visit iapetusllc.com.

