Atlas Corp. Announces Approval for Listing on the Nasdaq Global Market of its 7.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027

LONDON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO), today announced approval for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market of its 7.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027 ("the Atlas Notes"). The trading symbol of the Atlas Notes is "ATCOL" and the CUSIP Number is 04926V 203. As previously announced, on May 17, 2021, Atlas completed its offer to exchange up to $80,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Atlas Notes for any and all outstanding $80,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 7.125% Notes due 2027 of its subsidiary, Seaspan Corporation (the "Seaspan Notes").

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd. are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively.

About Seaspan

Seaspan is a leading independent owner and operator of containerships. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate time charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. At March 31, 2021, Seaspan's fleet consisted of 127 containerships representing total capacity of approximately 1,073,200 TEU. On May 19, 2021, we announced the delivery of two second-hand vessels. We also have 37 vessels under construction and have agreed to purchase two additional second-hand vessels, increasing total capacity to 1,670,200 TEU, on a fully delivered basis.

SOURCE Atlas Corp.

Related Links

https://atlascorporation.com/

