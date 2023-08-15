Atlas Credit Partners Provides $100 Million Strategic Financing to AST SpaceMobile

News provided by

Atlas Credit Partners

15 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Credit Partners ("ACP"), an asset management firm specializing in investing and partnering with businesses on a direct basis, today announced a $100 million strategic financing to AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ("AST") (NASDAQ: ASTS), with approximately $50 million funded at closing. 

The ACP credit facility will provide AST with additional resources to continue building a globally connected satellite-based cellular broadband network directly accessible by standard mobile phones. Capital from the ACP facility will allow AST to reach its next commercial milestones, including satellite implementation and integration.

"We are thrilled to partner with Atlas Credit Partners as we continue to pursue our mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by billions of people around the world," said Sean Wallace, Chief Financial Officer of AST SpaceMobile. "Atlas Credit Partners' financial commitment to us is an important part of our comprehensive financing plan."

ACP's investment builds upon AST's existing capital base of approximately $800 million invested to date.  This investment, along with AST's robust suite of proprietary technology, best-in-class manufacturing facilities, and existing partnerships with telecom industry leaders such as AT&T, Vodafone, and American Tower, will allow the Midland, TX-based company to further its goal of building a global satellite-based telecommunications network.

"The partnership recently announced with AST demonstrates ACP's commitment to structuring flexible capital solutions for best-in-class companies. It's a privilege to invest alongside so many global industry leaders and further position AST for long-term success," said Drew Mallozzi, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner at Atlas Credit Partners.

To learn more, visit https://www.atlascreditpartners.com or https://www.ast-science.com

About Atlas Credit Partners
Atlas Credit Partners is a Houston, TX based asset management firm specializing in value-oriented investing and partnering directly with management teams, and other businesses in transition. The company has invested more than $850 million on behalf of its partners and stakeholders and is currently investing through multiple private credit vehicles. To learn more, visit https://www.atlascreditpartners.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn

About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

Press Inquiries: 
Erika Siemasko
JMG Public Relations
212-206-1645
[email protected]

SOURCE Atlas Credit Partners

