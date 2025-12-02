Atlas Data Storage Introduces the World's First Scalable DNA Data Storage Offering

Atlas Eon 100 ushers in a new era of scalable, ultra-dense, long duration digital storage

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Data Storage, the leader in synthetic DNA data storage, today announced Atlas Eon 100, the first scalable DNA data storage service. DNA is the only storage medium that preserves data permanently in nature's most enduring format.

Atlas Eon 100 uses synthetic DNA, eliminating major limitations of traditional magnetic media. Its product characteristics elevate the data storage market to new heights:

Atlas DNA Storage Capsule

Compact - 1,000 times denser than magnetic media

Encoded in a universal, time-tested format

Efficient to copy

Easy to transport

Unparalleled durability

"Atlas is proud to be the only company in the world delivering storage products based on DNA technology at scale," said Bill Banyai, Founder of Atlas Data Storage. "This is the culmination of more than ten years of product development and innovation across multiple disciplines. We intend to offer new solutions for long-term archiving, data preservation for AI models, and the safeguarding of heritage and high-value content."

Today's launch underscores the growing demand for ultra-long-term digital preservation across institutions, and industries. DNA data storage opens new possibilities for safeguarding irreplaceable archives. From family photos collections, time-capsule messages, and estate documents, to "gold copies" of digital art, manuscripts, movies, paintings, interviews and music.

Additional use cases include:

Museums, governments, and cultural heritage organizations securing high fidelity scans of artifacts, oral histories, and endangered languages for decades and centuries.

Enterprises preserving mission-critical assets such as product histories, AI explainability datastores, corporate records and escrow software.

Research institutions protecting climate data, scientific imagery, biosciences and other foundational datasets.

Religious institutions and cultural stewards ensuring that architectural scans, artworks, and institutional records endure for future generations.

Atlas Eon 100 is the first offering in a product line that will deliver terabyte-scale DNA storage over time.

Launch at AMIA 2025

Atlas Data Storage will officially showcase Atlas Eon 100 at the Association of Moving Image Archivists (AMIA) Conference, taking place December 3, 2025, in Baltimore, Maryland. At the conference, Bill Banyai will give a talk on safeguarding valuable digital assets with DNA.

About Atlas Data Storage

Atlas Data Storage is pioneering the next era of digital preservation by commercializing synthetic DNA storage. Optimized by nature for durability, density, and duplication, DNA is the ideal media to keep data safe -- forever. Atlas technology provides a low-maintenance and environmentally friendly solution to the explosive growth of archival data. By fusing molecular biology and advanced materials science, Atlas is redefining what's possible for data preservation and archival infrastructure.

To learn more about Atlas Eon 100, visit www.atlasds.com . Complete the contact form and the Atlas team will reach out directly to provide product information and collaboration opportunities.

Media Contact

Atlas Data Storage – Communications Team

[email protected]

www.atlasds.com

SOURCE Atlas Data Storage