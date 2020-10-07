Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:

Security Ticker Dividend per

Share Period Record Date Payment

Date Common ATCO $0.125 July 1, 2020 - Sept. 30, 2020 October 20,

2020 October 30,

2020 Series D

Preferred ATCO PD $0.496875 July 1, 2020 - Sept. 30, 2020 October 29,

2020 October 30,

2020 Series E

Preferred ATCO PE $0.515625 July 1, 2020 -

Sept. 30, 2020 October 29,

2020 October 30,

2020 Series G

Preferred ATCO PG $0.5125 July 1, 2020 - Sept. 30, 2020 October 29,

2020 October 30,

2020 Series H

Preferred ATCO PH $0.492188 July 1, 2020 - Sept. 30, 2020 October 29,

2020 October 30,

2020 Series I

Preferred ATCO PI $0.50 July 1, 2020 - Sept. 30, 2020 October 29,

2020 October 30,

2020

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd. are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively.

For more information visit atlascorporation.com .

