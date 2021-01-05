Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Jan 05, 2021, 08:00 ET
LONDON, UK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:
|
Security
|
Ticker
|
Dividend per Share
|
Period
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
Common
|
ATCO
|
$0.125
|
Oct. 1, 2020 - Dec. 31, 2020
|
January 20, 2021
|
February 1, 2021
|
Series D Preferred
|
ATCO PD
|
$0.496875
|
Oct. 1, 2020 -
Dec. 31, 2020
|
January 29, 2021
|
February 1, 2021
|
Series E Preferred
|
ATCO PE
|
$0.515625
|
Oct. 1, 2020 -
Dec. 31, 2020
|
January 29, 2021
|
February 1, 2021
|
Series G Preferred
|
ATCO PG
|
$0.5125
|
Oct. 1, 2020 -
Dec. 31, 2020
|
January 29, 2021
|
February 1, 2021
|
Series H Preferred
|
ATCO PH
|
$0.492188
|
Oct. 1, 2020 -
Dec. 31, 2020
|
January 29, 2021
|
February 1, 2021
|
Series I Preferred
|
ATCO PI
|
$0.50
|
Oct. 1, 2020 -
Dec. 31, 2020
|
January 29, 2021
|
February 1, 2021
About Atlas
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd. are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively.
For more information visit atlascorporation.com.
SOURCE Atlas Corp.