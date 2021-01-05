Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

LONDON, UK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:

Security Ticker Dividend per Share Period Record Date Payment Date Common ATCO $0.125 Oct. 1, 2020 - Dec. 31, 2020 January 20, 2021 February 1, 2021 Series D Preferred ATCO PD $0.496875 Oct. 1, 2020 - Dec. 31, 2020 January 29, 2021 February 1, 2021 Series E Preferred ATCO PE $0.515625 Oct. 1, 2020 - Dec. 31, 2020 January 29, 2021 February 1, 2021 Series G Preferred ATCO PG $0.5125 Oct. 1, 2020 - Dec. 31, 2020 January 29, 2021 February 1, 2021 Series H Preferred ATCO PH $0.492188 Oct. 1, 2020 - Dec. 31, 2020 January 29, 2021 February 1, 2021 Series I Preferred ATCO PI $0.50 Oct. 1, 2020 - Dec. 31, 2020 January 29, 2021 February 1, 2021

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd. are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively.

