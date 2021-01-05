Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

Atlas Corp.

Jan 05, 2021, 08:00 ET

LONDON, UK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:  

Security 

Ticker 

Dividend per Share 

Period 

Record Date 

Payment Date 

Common 

ATCO 

$0.125

Oct. 1, 2020 - Dec. 31, 2020 

January 20, 2021 

February 1, 2021

Series D Preferred 

ATCO PD 

$0.496875

Oct. 1, 2020 -  

Dec. 31, 2020 

January 29, 2021 

February 1, 2021

Series E Preferred 

ATCO PE 

$0.515625

Oct. 1, 2020 -  

Dec. 31, 2020 

January 29, 2021 

February 1, 2021

Series G Preferred 

ATCO PG 

$0.5125

Oct. 1, 2020 -  

Dec. 31, 2020 

January 29, 2021 

February 1, 2021

Series H Preferred 

ATCO PH 

$0.492188

Oct. 1, 2020 -  

Dec. 31, 2020 

January 29, 2021 

 February 1, 2021

Series I Preferred 

ATCO PI 

$0.50

Oct. 1, 2020 -  

Dec. 31, 2020 

January 29, 2021 

February 1, 2021

About Atlas 

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd. are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively.  

