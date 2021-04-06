Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Apr 06, 2021, 08:00 ET
LONDON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:
|
Security
|
Ticker
|
Dividend per
|
Period
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
Common
|
ATCO
|
$0.125
|
January 1, 2021 -
|
April 20, 2021
|
April 30, 2021
|
Series D
|
ATCO PD
|
$0.496875
|
January 1, 2021 -
|
April 29, 2021
|
April 30, 2021
|
Series E
|
ATCO PE
|
$0.515625
|
January 1, 2021 -
|
April 29, 2021
|
April 30, 2021
|
Series G
|
ATCO PG
|
$0.5125
|
January 1, 2021 -
|
April 29, 2021
|
April 30, 2021
|
Series H
|
ATCO PH
|
$0.492188
|
January 1, 2021 -
|
April 29, 2021
|
April 30, 2021
|
Series I
|
ATCO PI
|
$0.50
|
January 1, 2021 -
|
April 29, 2021
|
April 30, 2021
About Atlas
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd. are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.
SOURCE Atlas Corp.
