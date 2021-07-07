Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Jul 07, 2021, 08:42 ET
LONDON, UK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:
|
Security
|
Ticker
|
Dividend per Share
|
Period
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
Common
|
ATCO
|
$0.125
|
April 1, 2021 – June 30, 2021
|
July 20, 2021
|
July 30, 2021
|
Series D Preferred
|
ATCO PD
|
$0.496875
|
April 30, 2021 – July 29, 2021
|
July 29, 2021
|
July 30, 2021
|
Series H Preferred
|
ATCO PH
|
$0.492188
|
April 30, 2021 – July 29, 2021
|
July 29, 2021
|
July 30, 2021
|
Series I Preferred
|
ATCO PI
|
$0.50
|
April 30, 2021 – July 29, 2021
|
July 29, 2021
|
July 30, 2021
|
Series J Preferred
|
*NYSE listing in progress
|
$0.238194
|
June 11, 2021 – July 29, 2021
|
July 29, 2021
|
July 30, 2021
On June 14th, 2021, Atlas announced that the Series E and Series G Preferred Shares would be redeemed on July 1, 2021. Upon redemption holders received all accrued and unpaid dividends up to but excluding the redemption date.
This is the 64th consecutive common share dividend declared by Atlas and its predecessor, Seaspan Corp.
About Atlas
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd. are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.
