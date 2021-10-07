Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

Oct 07, 2021, 08:30 ET
LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:
|
Security
|
Ticker
|
Dividend per
|
Period
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
Common
|
ATCO
|
$0.125
|
July 1, 2021 – September 30, 2021
|
October 20, 2021
|
November 1, 2021
|
Series D Preferred
|
ATCO PD
|
$0.496875
|
July 30, 2021 – October 29, 2021
|
October 29, 2021
|
November 1, 2021
|
Series H Preferred
|
ATCO PH
|
$0.492188
|
July 30, 2021 – October 29, 2021
|
October 29, 2021
|
November 1, 2021
|
Series I Preferred
|
ATCO PI
|
$0.50
|
July 30, 2021 – October 29, 2021
|
October 29, 2021
|
November 1, 2021
|
Series J Preferred
|
N/A
|
$0.4375
|
July 30, 2021 – October 29, 2021
|
October 29, 2021
|
November 1, 2021
This is the 65th consecutive common share dividend declared by Atlas and its predecessor, Seaspan Corp.
About Atlas
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd. are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.
SOURCE Atlas Corp.
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article