Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:

Security Ticker Dividend per

Share Period Record Date Payment Date Common ATCO $0.125 July 1, 2021 – September 30, 2021 October 20, 2021 November 1, 2021 Series D Preferred ATCO PD $0.496875 July 30, 2021 – October 29, 2021 October 29, 2021 November 1, 2021 Series H Preferred ATCO PH $0.492188 July 30, 2021 – October 29, 2021 October 29, 2021 November 1, 2021 Series I Preferred ATCO PI $0.50 July 30, 2021 – October 29, 2021 October 29, 2021 November 1, 2021 Series J Preferred N/A $0.4375 July 30, 2021 – October 29, 2021 October 29, 2021 November 1, 2021

This is the 65th consecutive common share dividend declared by Atlas and its predecessor, Seaspan Corp.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd. are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

