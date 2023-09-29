Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Preferred Shares

LONDON, UK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its preferred shares as follows:

Security Ticker Dividend per

Share Period Record Date Payment Date Series D

Preferred ATCO PD $0.496875 July 30, 2023 –

October 29, 2023 October 27, 2023 October 30, 2023 Series H

Preferred ATCO PH $0.492188 July 30, 2023 –

October 29, 2023 October 27, 2023 October 30, 2023 Series I

Preferred ATCO PI $0.500000 July 30, 2023 –

October 29, 2023 October 27, 2023 October 30, 2023 Series J Preferred N/A $0.437500 July 30, 2023 –

October 29, 2023 October 27, 2023 October 30, 2023

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

SOURCE Atlas Corp.