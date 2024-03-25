Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Preferred Shares

News provided by

Atlas Corp.

25 Mar, 2024, 08:00 ET

LONDON, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its preferred shares as follows:  

Security 

Ticker 

Dividend per Share 

Period 

Record Date 

Payment Date 

Series D Preferred 

ATCO PD 

$0.496875

January 30, 2024 – April 29, 2024

April 29, 2024

April 30, 2024

Series H Preferred 

ATCO PH 

$0.492188

January 30, 2024 – April 29, 2024

April 29, 2024

April 30, 2024

Series J

Preferred

N/A

$0.437500

January 30, 2024 – April 29, 2024

April 29, 2024

April 30, 2024
About Atlas 

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

SOURCE Atlas Corp.

Also from this source

Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Preferred Shares

Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Preferred Shares

LONDON, UK, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared...
Seaspan Corporation pénètre un nouveau segment de marché avec une commande stratégique de nouveaux navires transporteurs de voitures et de camions à double carburant au GNL

Seaspan Corporation pénètre un nouveau segment de marché avec une commande stratégique de nouveaux navires transporteurs de voitures et de camions à double carburant au GNL

Seaspan Corporation (Seaspan), le principal propriétaire et exploitant de porte-conteneurs au monde, poursuit sa croissance de qualité grâce à son...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics