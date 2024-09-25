Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Preferred Shares

News provided by

Atlas Corp.

Sep 25, 2024, 08:00 ET

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its preferred shares as follows:

Security 

Ticker 

Dividend per Share 

Period 

Record Date 

Payment Date 

Series D Preferred 

ATCO PD 

$0.496875

July 30, 2024 – October 29, 2024

October 29, 2024

October 30, 2024

Series H Preferred 

ATCO PH 

$0.492188

July 30, 2024 – October 29, 2024

October 29, 2024

October 30, 2024

Series J

Preferred

N/A

$0.437500

July 30, 2024 – October 29, 2024

October 29, 2024

October 30, 2024

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

SOURCE Atlas Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Atlas Corp. publie son rapport de durabilité 2023

Atlas Corp. publie son rapport de durabilité 2023

Atlas Corp. (Atlas) est fier de présenter son rapport de durabilité 2023, le quatrième rapport annuel sur les initiatives environnementales, sociales ...
Atlas Corp. Veröffentlichung des Nachhaltigkeitsberichts 2023

Atlas Corp. Veröffentlichung des Nachhaltigkeitsberichts 2023

Atlas Corp. (Atlas) ist stolz darauf, seinen Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2023 vorzustellen, den vierten Jahresbericht über die Umwelt-, Sozial- und...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics