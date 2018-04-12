Atlas Dynamics Wins 2018 Red Dot Product Design Award with the Atlas Pro Professional Drone

Dating back to 1955, the Red Dot Award: Product Design determines the best products created each year. The judging panel, comprising approximately 40 independent experts, assessed each product individually. The strict judging criteria included overall level of innovation, functionality, formal quality, ergonomics and durability.

The Atlas Pro drone, developed fully in-house by Atlas Dynamics, serves professional commercial markets including security and reconnaissance, infrastructure inspection and emergency response. It provides a complete off-the-shelf UAV solution capable of fully and semi-autonomous VLOS (Visual Line-of-Sight) and BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight) drone operations.

Key innovations of the Atlas Pro include a proprietary tri-copter aircraft, with unique wing forms designed to generate lift and a rounded structure to withstand high pressure. This first-of-its-kind design enables increased speed, altitude and agility while reducing overall power consumption and drag. Additional proprietary technologies include a Lithium-silicon smart battery with industrial standard BMS, a robust and light-weight carbon fiber construction capable of performing in extreme weather and a versatile exchangeable payload protocol. The drone's capabilities include 50 minutes of flight time, 50km range (12 km range with 720 stream), 140 km/hour maximum speed and altitudes of up to 6000 meters.

"We are very proud to be selected as a Red Dot winner for this year's Product Design Award, recognizing the design innovation and superior capabilities of the Atlas Pro," said Ivan Tolchinsky, CEO and Founder of Atlas Dynamics. "The Atlas Pro, comprising multiple proprietary components, is the culmination of intensive research and the development of individual parts utilizing Atlas Dynamics' patented technology and aeronautical expertise. This award acknowledges, not just the product, but our unique vision and approach to development. We have brought together a dedicated team of experts committed to democratizing complex aerospace technology, enabling us to create a truly superior product."

The winners will be celebrated at the Red Dot Gala and awards ceremony in Essen, Germany, on 9 July 2018.

About Atlas Dynamics

Atlas Dynamics, founded in 2015 by Ivan Tolchinsky and Igor Zhydanov, is a next generation aerospace company providing autonomous UAV systems. Utilizing its proprietary aerospace technology, the company provides users with valuable data, quickly and safely, through highly resistant, intuitive and easy-to-use products. Atlas serves a range of visual-line-of-sight (VLOS) and behind-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) applications. Atlas drones can achieve longer flight times, wider ranges, faster speeds and greater altitudes with versatile sensors and payloads to serve key markets including infrastructure inspection, construction, security, first response, delivery and insurance.

About the Red Dot Design Award

In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. The Red Dot Award is one of the world's largest design competitions. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and brand of the award. Ever since, the sought-after Red Dot award has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality.

