Atlas Event Rental in South Florida Announces the Kick Off of Event Season with Annual Pink Parties

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Event Rental To Kick Off Event Season with Annual Pink Parties. Atlas opens its showroom doors in Boynton Beach, Miami, and Stuart for annual industry events to facilitate industry networking and connections.

As a way to bring the events industry together for networking and new experiences, Atlas Event Rental started hosting annual events at its showrooms a few years ago and brings them back each fall season. These "Pink Parties" which feature Atlas pink branding showcased throughout the decor, swag, and brand activations, provide Atlas the opportunity to open the showroom doors to showcase new products and give tours of the Boynton Beach warehouse while also giving industry colleagues a chance to mingle and network with their peers. From amazing food provided by local caterers to brand activations and innovative decor to the pink event swag, the Pink Parties have become such a South Florida staple for the local events industry that the hype to attend begins months before the actual events.

Atlas Event Rental is family-owned and has served South Florida as the premier full-service event rental company for almost 40 years. A favorite among corporate, social, and wedding events, Atlas prides itself on its extensive inventory collection and unmatched customer service.

Heather Rouffe, Managing Partner and Director of Sales at Atlas Event Rental said hosting the Pink Parties serves multiple purposes. "We like to get clients and vendors physically into our showrooms to see who we are, what we're about, and our new inventory. But we also like to position ourselves in the industry as leaders and use these events at our showrooms to help people network."

For example, Heather explained that guests might be new to the area or just starting their event planning careers. "They come because they're looking to branch out their vendor base, and we like to help make those proper introductions."

Beyond networking, hosting these events for customers or prospects is also a great way to entertain and educate – a strategy Heather Rouffe has used for years.

It's also a way to spotlight other team members who may work behind the scenes. "Sometimes our customers are only used to working with one salesperson they speak to repeatedly. But our showroom events provide another way for people like me, our operations team, and other salespeople to get to know our clients and for our clients to get to know our team too," shared Heather.

"There are several reasons to put the time, effort, and money into opening our doors for these events," explained Eric Wechsler, CEO at Atlas Event Rental. "We know people might miss time with their kids at home or leave their jobs early to attend, so we want them to feel good about the time they spend with us. As I look at it, I'm inviting them into my home – the way I entertain at home is how I want people to feel after leaving one of our open houses."

Pink is not only the branded color of Atlas but also the company's favorite color. With a consistently strong focus on brand awareness, Atlas has become synonymous with pink and it's Pink Parties. These parties feature pink decor, pink swag, pink-themed cocktails, and desserts. This year, with a color of pink and the parties all taking place in October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Atlas will be donating to the Susan G. Komen Foundation on behalf of the events.

Event Dates: Three Pink Parties will occur at Atlas Event Rental's Showrooms in Boynton Beach, Stuart, and Miami, Florida.

Boynton Beach – October 3

Stuart – October 10

Miami – October 17

Vendors who will be partnering with Atlas for the upcoming Pink Parties include Chez Gourmet, Folklore Culinary, Grafton Cosmetics, Luxe Flower Walls, Touch of Taste of Charcuterie, MCA Party, Becks Dessert Shop, The Sweet Spot Creamery, Perfect Touch Events, Vbrnt Booth, Chic and Savvy, Blooms Social, Sophia's Cup, Xquisite Events, BarBarbies, Jeff Kolodny Photography, and more.

About Atlas Event Rental

Atlas Event Rental is a full-service event rental company serving the South Florida market for almost 40 years. With locations in Boynton Beach. Miami, and Stuart and holding spots on both Special Events Top 30 Rental Companies and the ARA Rental Management Market Movers lists, Atlas provides high-quality merchandise and unparalleled customer service to each and every customer.

