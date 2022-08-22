Atlas Field Services Debuts on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List

Houston Vegetation Management Company Servicing Utilities Across the U.S. Ranks Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and Houston's Most Admired CEOs List

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Field Services, a Houston vegetation management company servicing the world's largest utilities is on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies. With a three-year growth reported at 269%, this past week Inc. revealed Atlas Field Services is ranked in the top half of the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. CEO Craig Taylor is also celebrated this month by the Houston Business Journal as one of the city's Most Admired CEOs. Taylor is the minority and veteran CEO and founder of Atlas Field Services and the operating companies under the Iapetus Holdings brand.

Atlas Field Services, a business servicing utilities and energy companies with vegetation management inspections and audits, debuts on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies.

According to Taylor, "Ranking on Inc.'s list of fastest-growing companies and the Most Admired CEO recognition fills me with gratitude. We acknowledge that no company can accomplish what ours has without a great team. After everything the world has been through these past few years, we've learned a thing or two about resilience. Heading into an economic recession, our focus is keener on building our teams with top talent, investing in our people and providing them with the proper training and tools for continued advancement. Career growth and meeting employees' need for motivating, meaningful work are keys to help see a company through harder times. Also, we strive to be very strategic about the value we're supplying clients. We recognize businesses all over the U.S. have an urgent demand for the energy reliability and environmental solutions Atlas provides. We plan to stay agile and efficient to respond to those demands."

Parent Iapetus Holdings, a company providing energy sustainability, efficiency, reliability, and safety services, also landed on the list at number 38 in Houston and 2,479 nationwide. This month, Iapetus landed on the Houston Business Journal's 2022 Fast 100 Awards, recognizing Houston-area private companies with the fastest revenue growth over a two-year period. The final ranking of the Fast 100 List will be revealed at an in-person awards luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

About Atlas Field Services

Atlas Field Services offers a range of services related to UVM (Utility Vegetation Management) to utilities across the country, including risk mitigation, inspections, safety, and audits. Atlas Field Services is part of Iapetus Holdings, LLC (Iapetus, pronounced EYE-AP-I-TUHS), a Houston-based privately held portfolio of energy and utility services companies focused on solving the world's most urgent needs around energy sustainability, efficiency, reliability, and safety. Iapetus' diverse lens drives strategic thinking, innovation, and an entrepreneurial vision to utility and energy problems by strengthening infrastructure, electric reliability, the economy, and future generations of professionals. Iapetus teams implement agile strategies to serve energy, utility, commercial and industrial companies.

Iapetus brings an entrepreneurial, forward-thinking approach and a deep bench of experienced individuals with diverse backgrounds in finance, energy, safety, risk management, communications, human resources, and various other spectrums. The Iapetus suite is a multimillion-dollar portfolio with more than 400 employees across eight U.S. offices, efficiently structured to deliver optimum results for clients. Utility and energy clients trust the integrated solutions offered by Iapetus companies Atlas Field Services, Atlas Commodities, Atlas Retail Energy, Iapetus Infrastructure Services, Soaring Eagle Technologies, Gold Coast Utility Specialists, Hyperion Safety Environmental Solutions and UATI. Listen to the www.treesandlines.com vegetation management podcast on Spotify, Apple, Google and YouTube. Iapetus is creating a legacy forming the next generation of leaders as the proud sponsor of a 501c3 non-profit, AtlasScholars. For more information, visit www.iapetusllc.com.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contact: S. Lechin 832-993-6794 [email protected]

SOURCE Atlas Field Services