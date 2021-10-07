Atlas Financial Advisory Group Is Now a Retirement Income Store

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retirement Income Store® (https://theretirementincomestore.com) is proud to announce that Atlas Financial Advisory Group (https://www.atlasfinancialadvisorygroup.com/) in Sarasota, Florida, is now officially A Retirement Income Store®.



The Retirement Income Store is comprised of a national network of financial advisors who specialize in helping clients generate ongoing streams of income they can count on in retirement.

Since its inception, Atlas Financial Advisory Group has been on a mission to help clients enjoy a financially stress-free retirement.

As a Retirement Income Store, Atlas Financial Advisory Group focuses on helping those who are retired or nearing retirement take a more sensible approach to planning and saving for retirement known as Investing for Income. By helping clients reduce their exposure to growth-based financial strategies, Atlas Financial Advisory Group can help clients transform their savings into a renewable source of interest and dividend payments they can count on well into retirement.

Founder Fred Atlas believes that managing money wisely means being knowledgeable about all your options. That's why Atlas Financial Advisory Group places a heavy emphasis on financial education. It's this focus on education that led Atlas Financial Advisory Group to join the national network of like-minded financial advisors known as The Retirement Income Store.

About the Retirement Income Store: Launched nationally in January of 2019, The Retirement Income Store is a subsidiary of Sound Income Strategies, LLC. The Retirement Income Store is comprised of a national network of Income Specialists who actively manage their clients' portfolios with the goal of helping maximize income first, and opportunities for growth second.

About Atlas Financial Advisory Group: Atlas Financial Advisory Group was founded by Fred Atlas in 2002. As President of Atlas Financial Advisory Group, Fred is an Investment Adviser Representative and insurance professional with more than 20 years of industry experience.

Atlas Financial Advisory Group believes that with the proper guidance and financial strategies, clients can achieve the retirement they've always envisioned. In addition to retirement income planning, Atlas Financial Advisory Group's comprehensive financial planning services include wealth management, IRA & 401(k) rollovers, asset preservation strategies, life & health insurance, long-term care strategies, and estate planning.

For more information contact:

Erika Wilson, [email protected], (954) 870-6720

Investment Advisory Services offered through Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory Firm. Atlas Financial Advisory Group and Sound Income Strategies, LLC are not associated entities. Atlas Financial Advisory Group is a franchisee of The Retirement Income Store®, LLC. The Retirement Income Store®, LLC and Sound Income Strategies, LLC are associated entities.

