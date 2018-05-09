Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Application To Cease To Be A Reporting Issuer In Canada

If the requested order is made by the Ontario Securities Commission, as the principal Canadian securities regulator to the Company, Atlas will cease being a reporting issuer in the Jurisdictions and, as a result, will no longer be required to file continuous disclosure documents with the Canadian securities regulator authorities.

About Atlas

The primary business of Atlas is commercial automobile insurance in the United States, with a niche market orientation and focus on insurance for the "light" commercial automobile sector including taxi cabs, non-emergency paratransit, limousine/livery (including professional transportation network company drivers) and business auto. The business of Atlas is carried on through its subsidiaries American Country Insurance Company, American Service Insurance Company, Inc., Gateway Insurance Company, Global Liberty Insurance Company of New York, Anchor Holdings Group, Inc., and Anchor Group Management, Inc. Atlas' insurance subsidiaries have decades of experience with a commitment to always being an industry leader in these specialized areas of insurance.

For more information about Atlas, please visit www.atlas-fin.com.

Forward Looking Information

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Atlas and its insurance subsidiaries and businesses. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity. The words "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "may", "should", "estimate", "project", "outlook", "forecast" or similar words are used to identify such forward looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the expected timing of the Company's application to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws. Actual future results, including whether the order sought will be granted, could vary from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information in this release, and depend on regulatory developments, including actions taken by the Ontario Securities Commission and/or other regulatory bodies. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Companies, including risks regarding the insurance industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and the risk factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Atlas and its subsidiaries undertaken obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

