ATLAS FINANCIAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. - AFH

Atlas investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-atlas-financial-holdings-inc-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

Atlas and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 1, 2018, the Company disclosed that, following "a comprehensive review of its reserves" it was substantially increasing its overall reserves "based on year-end actuarial work coupled with a detailed internal file audit for claims with reserves not established by the Company's predictive analytics tools…."

On this news, the price of Atlas' shares plummeted $7.70 per share, over 40%, to close at $11.10 per share on March 2, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-financial-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-atlas-financial-holdings-inc---afh-300625822.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler

Related Links

https://www.claimsfiler.com

