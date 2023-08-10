Atlas Founder Steps Up to Executive Chairman Role to Focus on New Ventures to Revolutionize the Global HR & Workforce Management Technology Industry

Pioneer of the first-ever 100% Direct Employer of Record business model, Rick Hammell, will continue to simplify global expansion and create equitable opportunities for businesses to scale

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rick Hammell, Atlas Founder and Chairman of the Board, has decided to step back from the CEO role to focus on new investments that once again revolutionize the HR and global expansion industries. Hammell will continue to play an important role in the future of the company as the majority shareholder and Chairman of the Board. The decision to step into the chairman seat marks a new era for Hammell, where he will continue to build SaaS technology to create equitable opportunities for all businesses to leverage to compete in the global HR workforce market.

"Innovation and pushing the boundaries to help other businesses scale quickly has always been a passion of mine, and I was able to accomplish this when I founded Atlas, but Employer of Record is not enough," said Rick Hammell, Founder and Chairman of Atlas. "As the human experience market continues to rapidly grow, I believe now is the time for me to expand my focus and invest in new solutions that will address how global businesses manage their diverse global workforce. There are many gaps in the service-enabled technology world and I see a huge opportunity to create and build even further than I could at Atlas."

Hammell, an award-winning entrepreneur and industry leader, already has visions for what is next and is working on plans that will drive the global workforce management industry to new heights, while allowing companies to seize competitive advantages. This next phase of Hammell's entrepreneurial journey will focus on introducing new cutting-edge, solutions to the market that will drive the future of work.

"Simplifying global expansion is at the core of everything I do, and I am looking forward to changing the industry again by investing in new ventures that will help companies compete in a borderless world. I have dedicated my career to creating centralized platforms and solutions that manage global workforces, and there is so much more that can be done to create a stronger working culture for employers and their employees," Hammell added.

Hammell pioneered the world's first 100% direct Employer of Record (EOR) model in 2015 when he launched Atlas, formerly known as Elements Global Services. His unstoppable nature led him to take the company from a staff of 10 and grow it into a company with over 500 employees in over 160 countries in under 10 years.

"Rick's contagious passion and vision for the EOR and Global Payroll industry makes him an inspiring leader who uses his influence to effect positive change in our profession," says Melanie Pizzey, CEO of The Global Payroll Association (GPA), "I look forward to continuing to partner with him in the future and allowing the global payroll community further access to his invaluable knowledge of and enthusiasm for our industry through his continued expanded vision and investments."

With nearly 20 years of human resources and employee management experience, Hammell has been guiding businesses of all sizes to experience accelerated growth while operating compliantly across the globe. His expertise touches a variety of industries such as financial services, energy, oil & gas, life sciences, technology, government, as well as nonprofits, private equity and venture capital organizations. Hammell's ambition and impact on the industry has led him to be the recipient of accolades such as Ernst & Young LLP's "Entrepreneur of the Year® (2021), completing two successful series capital raises totaling $220 million, massive AAR growth over the last 5 years for Atlas and bringing Atlas to be recognized as the 2023 "Employer of Record Company of the Year" by the Global Payroll Association, all by the age of 37.

Hammell is also a published author for his book, "Getting Sh*t Done!: The Millennial CEO," and is currently finalizing his recently picked up book that is slated for publication in 2024 entitled, "The Millennial CEO, Post Series B: The Truth About Race, Inclusion, Age & Equality In The Boardroom."

Rick Hammell is the Founder and majority shareholder of Atlas, a renowned global tech firm he established in 2015 that has 19 offices worldwide and services over 160 countries. With nearly 20 years of human resources and employee management experience, Hammell has focused his career on fostering global diversity and enabling businesses of all sizes to experience accelerated growth while operating compliantly across the globe. Rick pioneered the first 100% Direct Employer of Record (EOR) business model, specifically designed to streamline global expansion. He has also created cloud-based platforms, ApprovPay and Expandopedia, that empower clients to navigate the complexities of international HR, payroll, and local compliance. In addition to being an award-winning entrepreneur, Rick serves on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago, and he actively participates in the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), the Certification Institute, and the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO).

