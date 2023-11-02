Atlas Health and Cone Health to Provide Access to Affordable Healthcare in Greensboro Metropolitan Area

News provided by

Atlas Health

02 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Cone Health joins Atlas Health's client roster of health systems to provide access to thousands of programs and $30 billion in philanthropic aid to patients.

SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Health, a market leader in philanthropic aid automation to improve access, affordability, outcomes and health equity for vulnerable populations, today announced its partnership with Cone Health, a not-for-profit network of healthcare providers based in Greensboro, North Carolina. Together, Atlas and Cone Health will improve access and affordability to high-cost treatments across an expanded network of patients, and work to minimize financial toxicity.

"We are thrilled to partner with Cone Health on securing philanthropic aid to improve clinical outcomes and advance health equity," said Atlas Health Founder and CEO Ethan Davidoff. "At Atlas Health, we're focused on driving access and affordability innovation. We've found a willing partner in Cone Health and are excited for the tangible, positive impact we will make on their patients' healthcare journeys." 

Medical debt and financial toxicity, otherwise known as the negative impact of a patient's medical expenses on their quality of life, are overwhelming problems for over 100 million Americans, causing them to take on extra jobs, ration food, and give up on their homes. The partnership between Atlas Health and Cone Health will work to spare as many patients from the burden of financial toxicity as possible by trying to improve access and affordability to life-saving care. For example, Atlas Health provides ease of use by automating the philanthropic aid submission process and improves patient engagement by enabling important documentation capture via SMS or email. Patients also never have to worry about tracking down cards or coupons, as their payments go directly into their patient account. This smooth user interface provides peace of mind to providers too, knowing that patients will be guided through the philanthropic aid process by a dedicated team working to uncover all viable solutions.

"For many people, cost is a major barrier to care," explains Dr. Marlon Priest, Cone Health Chief Clinical Officer. "It is important to help our patients connect with the many resources out there to help them pay for their care as seamlessly as possible."

This comes on the heels of a period of sustained momentum for both organizations— including Atlas Health's recent partnerships with Myndshft, Vizient and Acentrus Specialty, as well as Cone Health's newly appointed Chief Technology Officer.

Learn more about Atlas Health's patient assistance platform at atlas.health.

About Atlas Health
Atlas Health automates philanthropic aid to improve access, affordability, outcomes and health equity for vulnerable populations. Through intelligent matching and patient-friendly digital enrollment to 20,000+ philanthropic aid programs, healthcare organizations can improve patient outcomes, advance health equity, reduce the total cost of care and improve the patient experience. Learn more at atlas.health.

About Cone Health
Cone Health is a not-for-profit health care network serving people in Alamance, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham and surrounding counties. Our brand promise – We Are Right Here With You – is shared by our more than 13,000 employees, 1,800 physician partners and 1,000 volunteers. Learn more at conehealth.com.

SOURCE Atlas Health

Also from this source

Atlas Health and Myndshft Partner to Remove Administrative Barriers to Affordable Healthcare

Atlas Health and Myndshft Partner to Remove Administrative Barriers to Affordable Healthcare

Atlas Health, a market leader in philanthropic aid automation to improve access, affordability, outcomes and health equity for vulnerable...
Atlas Health Receives Vizient Contract for Patient Assistance Services

Atlas Health Receives Vizient Contract for Patient Assistance Services

Atlas Health, a market leader in philanthropic aid automation, today announced it has received a Vizient contract to provide patient assistance...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.