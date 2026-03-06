Atlas Health Launches Ava: The First AI Agent to Transform Patient Affordability

LAS VEGAS, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Health, the leader in patient affordability automation, has launched the first AI affordability agent. Built on the foundation of Atlas MAP, Atlas Health's AI-powered affordability platform, Ava automates the entire enrollment process. The breakthrough AI agent is designed to further automate financial clearance to fill coverage gaps, accelerate access to care, and help bend the curve on America's healthcare affordability crisis.

A New Era of Intelligent Health Equity

For millions of Americans, access to life-saving medications and treatments depends on navigating a maze of complex eligibility guidelines, affordability portals, and forms. The process is often manual, time-consuming, and prone to human error—delaying care and deepening inequities. Ava introduces a new level of agentic collaboration, with AI working alongside healthcare teams to handle complex administrative tasks, while advocates focus on compassionate patient engagement.

How Ava Works

Ava Match continuously monitors patient records to identify eligibility for assistance programs and proactively initiates the enrollment process. First, it securely extracts patient data from provider electronic records, pharmacy management, and billing systems. Then it intelligently maps the information to program enrollment forms.

Ava Enroll submits applications directly through program portals. Following submission, Ava notifies users and automatically uploads the enrollment details needed to support downstream claim submissions, ensuring a seamless and compliant workflow––that is fully automated.

An advocate can also deploy Ava Voice to follow up with the patient for consent or missing information. It calls the patient, explains the need for further information, and sends out an SMS or email to retrieve the information electronically. Once documents are received, the patient's application and records are automatically updated. The advocate can then submit the documentation for program processing. Ava Voice can also be used to call programs to check on whether faxes were received, enrollment status, claims, and drug orders.

Ava Fax streamlines the handling of incoming fax communications from programs, specialty pharmacies, and other partners. It enhances the MAP workflow by enabling users to process faxes with a single click, eliminating manual data entry and ensuring that patient records and enrollment details remain accurate and up-to date.

Ava is now available to all hospitals, health systems, infusion centers, cancer clinics, and specialty pharmacies that want to truly automate their philanthropic aid and patient assistance programs.

Driving Affordability, Equity, and Access

Ava is more than automation—it's an act of equity. With Ava, enrollments that once took clinicians, financial counselors, and medication access coordinators hours now happen in minutes—with an over 90% reduction in manual effort and errors. Every error eliminated means one less rejection and costly rework. By empowering hospitals, health systems, cancer clinics, infusion centers, and specialty pharmacies to scale affordability support, Ava drives a measurable impact on population health outcomes.

"Ava represents the next evolution of agentic AI in healthcare affordability — technology that doesn't just assist, but acts on behalf of care teams to remove administrative barriers that perpetuate inequity," said Atlas Health CEO and Founder Ethan Davidoff. "When affordability workflows become autonomous, access becomes equitable."

Ava marks the first step in Atlas Health's roadmap toward a fully autonomous patient affordability ecosystem—one where AI agents work seamlessly across systems and with staff to ensure that no patient is left behind.

About Atlas Health

Atlas Health is bending the curve on healthcare affordability through proactive coverage enrollment automation. Its platform consists of the largest integrated funding network and the most advanced workflow automation software powered by AI agents and expert advocates. Organizations that partner with Atlas enjoy a better, more streamlined financial clearance process, higher levels of insurance reimbursement, and reduced uncompensated care, while patients have the confidence to access the care they need without financial fear.



