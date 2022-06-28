Atlas Healthcare Partners and MedAxiom Announce First-of-its-Kind Cardiovascular ASC Solution

Partnership will transform ASC cardiovascular care delivery and expand patient access

PHOENIX and NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Healthcare Partners – which specializes in developing and managing ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) – and MedAxiom – which is dedicated to cardiovascular organizational performance improvement – today announced the formation of a first-of-its-kind cardiovascular-focused ASC company. Together, Atlas and MedAxiom will transform cardiovascular care by expanding access to high quality, patient-centered heart care in ASCs.

Cardiology, which has long been on the forefront of healthcare innovation by embracing transformative technologies and trends, is seeing a rapid shift of care to ASCs. The new company will collaborate with health systems and physicians to improve patient outcomes, experience, and access to cardiovascular care in ASCs. Atlas will lead ASC development and management while MedAxiom will oversee cardiovascular ASC clinical and operational outcomes.

Atlas, the fastest growing company in the ASC industry, takes a highly integrated approach with its health system and physician partners by focusing on aligning physicians and ASCs with the health system's delivery network and strategy.

"We're very excited about the opportunity to partner with MedAxiom," said Aric Burke, Atlas CEO. "MedAxiom has an excellent national reputation as the cardiovascular performance management leader. Together, we will bring a new level of cardiovascular ASC expertise and experience to health systems and physicians throughout the country."

As the leader in cardiovascular operational excellence and performance improvement, MedAxiom unites cardiovascular programs, leaders and industry partners to achieve the Quadruple Aim of high-quality outcomes, lower costs, enhanced patient experience and high physician satisfaction. MedAxiom is shaping the future of cardiovascular care by bridging technology, innovation and care delivery.

"MedAxiom's mission to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health requires novel strategies and strong partnerships," said Jerry Blackwell, MD, MBA, FACC, MedAxiom president and CEO. "With a clear line of vision into the evolution of ASC service lines, Atlas is a proven leader and authority in outpatient care. By coupling Atlas' extensive ASC experience with MedAxiom's cardiovascular-specific expertise, health systems and physicians looking to expand into the outpatient procedure space now have a solution."

Marc Toth has been named the Atlas Cardiovascular Market president and will lead strategy and business development for the new partnership. The Atlas vice president of Cardiovascular Development, Trey Domann, will lead development efforts with health systems and cardiology groups.

About Atlas Healthcare Partners

Atlas Healthcare Partners (Atlas) specializes in the development and management of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). Atlas was formed in 2018 to develop and manage Banner Health's ASC network in Arizona, Colorado and Wyoming. Over a four-year period, Atlas has helped Banner more than triple its ASC network from 8 to 27 ASCs, which has significantly increased its market share and expanded its ASC service line offerings. Atlas now partners with additional health systems to develop and manage ASC networks in their markets. Atlas has a unique value proposition through its commitment to health system integration and physician partnerships. For more information, visit www.atlashp.com.

About MedAxiom

MedAxiom, an ACC Company, is the cardiovascular community's premier source for organizational performance solutions. MedAxiom is transforming cardiovascular care by combining the knowledge and power of 450+ cardiovascular organization members, thousands of administrators, clinicians and coders and 40+ industry partners. Through the delivery of proprietary tools, smart data and proven strategies, MedAxiom helps cardiovascular organizations achieve the Quadruple Aim of better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience and improved clinician experience. For more information, visit www.medaxiom.com.

