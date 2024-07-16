Atlas Healthcare Partners Announces Joint Venture with MultiCare Health System to Develop an Ambulatory Surgery Center Network in the Pacific Northwest

Partnership formed to enhance access to high-quality and affordable outpatient surgical services throughout the Pacific Northwest

PHOENIX, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Healthcare Partners (Atlas), a national ambulatory surgery center (ASC) development and management company, announced a new joint venture with MultiCare, a leading not-for-profit healthcare organization operating 12 hospitals across Washington state. The partnership combines the ASC strategy, development and operations expertise of Atlas with the broad hospital, physician and ambulatory network of MultiCare to expand access to high quality, affordable surgical care to the communities of the Pacific Northwest.

"We are very proud and excited to work with MultiCare. We've found strong cultural alignment between the two organizations and believe that the Atlas mission to provide exceptional care and outstanding customer service to patients and physicians complements and supports MultiCare's vision to be the Pacific Northwest's highest value system of health," said Aric Burke, CEO, Atlas Healthcare Partners. "The Atlas joint venture ASC model aligns MultiCare, physicians, and Atlas to deliver high-quality patient outcomes and experience in an affordable outpatient setting. Atlas also focuses on providing a highly efficient service for physicians with an opportunity to invest in and partner in the ASC operations."

"ASCs are essential for us to provide the highest quality and highest value healthcare to our communities," said Dr. Mark Mariani, Vice President, MultiCare Surgery Centers. "We are committed to maintaining and expanding access to surgical care in the region with an outstanding partner that helps us deliver on our vision and mission. Partnering with Atlas provides the team and expertise to develop, manage, and scale our ASC network quickly and effectively."

MultiCare is the third health system to form a joint venture with Atlas since 2019, joining Banner Health and Corewell Health.

About Atlas Healthcare Partners

Atlas Healthcare Partners (Atlas) specializes in the development and management of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in partnership with not-for-profit health systems and physicians. Established in 2018, Atlas partnered with Banner Health (Banner) to develop and manage Banner's ASC network in Arizona, Colorado, and Wyoming. In the first five years as partners, Atlas led the expansion of Banner's ASC network from eight to 30 centers with additional ASCs under development.

Atlas formed a joint venture with Corewell Health in 2022 and MultiCare in 2023, to develop and manage ASC networks in their markets. Additionally, Atlas has teamed up with MedAxiom, an ACC company, to create a pioneering cardiovascular-focused ASC company. For more information, visit Atlashp.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About MultiCare Health System

MultiCare Health System is a not-for-profit healthcare organization with 12 hospitals and more than 22,000 team members. MultiCare is committed to achieving a mission of partnering for a healing and healthy future and being the Pacific Northwest's highest value system of health. As the largest community-based, locally governed health system in Washington state, MultiCare's comprehensive system of healthcare includes hospital, primary care, specialty, emergency and ambulatory services. For more information, visit MultiCare.org or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Rumble

CerconeBrownCompany

704-923-6378

[email protected]

SOURCE Atlas Healthcare Partners