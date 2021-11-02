Atlas Healthcare Partners Welcomes Heather Richards as Chief Revenue Optimization Officer

Richards will oversee revenue cycle teams and operations that directly impact patients and physicians, as well as the finances of Atlas's managed ASCs and its health system partners. She also will lead traditional managed care reimbursement strategy and contracting with Banner Health as well as new health system partners.

"Having known Heather for many years, I am confident in her leadership and expertise as an innovator in healthcare," said Atlas Healthcare Partners CEO Aric Burke. "Her experience is vital to Atlas, given how rapidly payment models are shifting from fee-for-service provider payments to value-based care payment models. We are excited to have her on our executive leadership team."

Prior to Atlas, Richards was the Senior Vice President of Value-Based Care Initiatives for MPOWERHealth, where she designed and implemented a specialty Clinically Integrated Network (CIN) of musculoskeletal surgeons across eight states, which included the supporting management organization and the group purchasing organization (GPO) structure. She led the recruitment of 300+ specialty physicians to participate in value-based network opportunities including the CIN and other value-based payment model programs. She also launched the company's first commercial bundled payment program for spine and total joint procedures including the program's incentive design, operational structure and payer value proposition.

Prior to MPOWER, Richards was Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management and Business Office Operations for United Surgical Partners International (USPI) where she was responsible for revenue cycle performance and improvement for more than 280 ASCs and surgical hospitals. Under her leadership, USPI's revenue cycle surpassed historical results through the deployment of best practices addressing front and middle revenue cycle challenges and accelerating backend revenue recovery. Prior to USPI, Heather held numerous leadership roles including COO and CFO of Source One, and Director of Operations for Emery Waterhouse Company.

Heather has an MBA and a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting (both magna cum laude), from Husson University in Bangor, Maine.

About Atlas Healthcare Partners

Atlas Healthcare Partners specializes in the development and management of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). In 2018, Banner Health partnered with Atlas Healthcare Partners to develop, manage, and grow their ASC network. Since then, Atlas has helped Banner double their ASC footprint increasing its market share and ASC service line offerings. Atlas has a unique value proposition through its commitment to health system integration and physician partnerships. For more information, visit www.atlashp.com .





