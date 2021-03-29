Atlas Holdings Announces $3.1 Billion Close For Fourth Private Equity Fund

GREENWICH, Conn., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Holdings LLC ("Atlas") today announced the first and final close of its fourth private equity investment fund, Atlas Capital Resources IV LP ("ACR IV"). Atlas began fundraising in November 2020 and closed ACR IV at its hard cap of $3.1 billion. As of the closing, Atlas manages more than $6.0 billion of capital.

Atlas focuses on control investments in companies experiencing financial or operational stress. In both robust and challenging points in the business cycle, Atlas has demonstrated the ability to identify compelling investment opportunities, surround its companies with great talent, management teams and operational resources and facilitate the transformation of underperforming operations to create value. The multifaceted human and operational challenges caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic illustrated Atlas' distinctive capabilities, honed over several decades. Not only did Atlas' existing portfolio companies perform well amidst unprecedented economic headwinds but Atlas also completed several strategic acquisitions, effectively doubling the total workforce of its companies around the globe to more than 40,000. The Atlas team's deep-rooted experience operating in industries facing distress – and the ability to nimbly complete diligence and to execute in a highly disrupted environment – enabled Atlas to accelerate its growth during this challenging period.

"Atlas has established a well-defined and highly differentiated approach to both investing capital and supporting our existing businesses. That approach has remained constant for decades and has enabled our private equity funds to systematically deliver value to our investors. We are extremely grateful for the continued strong support from our long-standing institutional partners as well as the tremendous demand from a large group of new partners from across the globe," said Andrew Bursky, Atlas' Co-Founder and Managing Partner.

Atlas partners include global foundations, endowment funds, public and private pension funds and family offices.

"When we started Atlas, we never anticipated that it would become what it is today, and we are extremely humbled by the confidence in our team that this fund represents," said Tim Fazio Atlas' Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "Raising a fund nearly double the size of our last is not simply a recognition of our track record as investors and operators. It is an affirmation of the extraordinary people across the world that have consistently put us in a position to win."

"As we look ahead, ACR IV will allow our exceptional team to take the next step in Atlas' evolution and seize exciting new opportunities. While we have grown and will continue to do so, we will stay true to our roots, investing in sectors where we have developed expertise and partnering with our Leadership Teams to create great businesses over the long term," said Atlas Managing Partner Jacob Hudson.

Capstone Partners served as exclusive placement agent for ACR IV and Proskauer Rose LLP provided legal counsel.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut and founded in 2002, Atlas and its affiliates own and operate 23 platform companies which employ approximately 40,000 associates across more than 250 facilities worldwide. Atlas operates in sectors such as aluminum processing, automotive, building materials, capital equipment, construction services, food manufacturing and distribution, packaging, paper, power generation, printing, pulp, supply chain management and wood products. Atlas' companies together generate approximately $10 billion in revenues annually.

For additional information, please visit: www.atlasholdingsllc.com

