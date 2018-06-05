Atlas Holdings Announces Promotion Of Team Members To New Leadership Roles

Jacob Hudson , Managing Partner

Michael Sher , Partner

Jason Squire , Partner

Jerome Lay , Partner

David Filippelli , Partner

Cheri Reeve , Principal

Michael O'Donnell , Principal

Neil Mahajan , Principal

Troy Schirk , Principal

"These promotions underscore the unique combination of talent, experience, expertise and collaboration that is a hallmark of Atlas," said Andrew M. Bursky, Atlas Holdings' Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "These individuals are more than just colleagues; they are stewards of the culture, core principles and investment approach that allow Atlas to transform challenged businesses into Performance Organizations. These promotions recognize their contributions and we look forward to their continued leadership in the years to come."

"Our culture is a clear differentiator for us, a source of competitive advantage that helps us attract and retain the very best people," said Timothy J. Fazio, Atlas Holdings Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "Those being promoted today, in collaboration with all those with whom we work, have created that culture. The result is a team that works together seamlessly, sees opportunities others miss, executes complex transactions and creates substantial new value in our businesses."

Over the last 25 years, the principals of Atlas, in partnership with outstanding management teams, have built more than forty companies in a variety of industrial sectors. By focusing exclusively on sectors of expertise, the Atlas team creates and then executes value creation plans that deliver breakthrough operational and financial results over the long-term.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut and founded in 2002, Atlas and its affiliates own and operate seventeen platform companies which employ more than 21,000 people at more than 200 facilities worldwide. Atlas operates in sectors such as aluminum processing, automotive, building materials, capital equipment, construction services, paper and packaging, power generation, pulp, supply chain management and wood products. Atlas' companies together generate more than $5 billion dollars in revenues annually. For additional information, please visit: www.atlasholdingsllc.com

