Atlas Holdings Announces Sale of RedBuilt to Hampton Lumber

RedBuilt and Hampton Lumber are united by their roots in the Pacific Northwest and shared commitment to their people, communities and sustainability. Hampton Lumber is a fourth-generation family-owned company with operations dating back to 1942 when the company's original sawmill in Willamina, Oregon was purchased to supply its lumber business in Tacoma, Washington. Today, Hampton's 1,700 employees operate ten sawmills across Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia.

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, RedBuilt is a leader in engineered structural systems across light-frame commercial, multi-family, and off-site building applications. RedBuilt's broad product line, customer centric service posture, and project management skillset provide the commercial construction community with solutions to the unique challenges of the commercial segment. Today, RedBuilt's skilled team of more than 400 associates deliver nationwide sales and support out of four design centers and manufacturing facilities in Chino, California; Delaware, Ohio; and Stayton and Hillsboro, Oregon.

"The decision to conclude our extraordinary partnership with the team at RedBuilt is bittersweet. The journey over more than 14 years to build the company in partnership with Atlas Operating Partners Tom Denig, Bill Corbin and Kurt Liebich and current CEO Don Schwabe has been long and rewarding, but the time is right to transition RedBuilt to great new partners in Hampton Lumber," said Atlas Co-Founder and Managing Partner Andrew Bursky. "We wish Hampton and our good friends at RedBuilt every success."

"When Atlas formed RedBuilt in 2009, our team engaged actively and deeply with the extraordinary associates at RedBuilt. Together, we unlocked the potential we saw from day one and transformed RedBuilt into an industry leader. Hundreds of jobs were preserved and new ones created, several communities were strengthened, loyal customers were well-served, all while operating safely and profitably. We are tremendously grateful for their partnership and proud of the RedBuilt team's commitment to excellence that has led to this exciting milestone," said Janet O'Neil, Atlas Principal.

"RedBuilt is a leader in wood-based light-commercial framing solutions and we're excited to welcome this innovative company into the Hampton family. Building on over 80 years in the lumber and forest management business, this acquisition complements our existing operations and propels Hampton into the impactful world of value-added wood products design and manufacturing. RedBuilt has a rich history, a strong leadership team, and a skilled workforce. As a subsidiary company, RedBuilt will have our full support as it continues to deliver leading-edge products and building systems and opens up new and important opportunities in green building solutions," said Randy Schillinger, Hampton Lumber CEO.

"We are forever grateful for the unwavering support from Atlas and its operating partners and are delighted to be joining the Hampton family. We share the same core values – safety, people, communities, and a true passion for what we do. This move will provide both businesses with exciting new opportunities to expand our service and product offerings," said Don Schwabe, CEO of RedBuilt.

About RedBuilt

Headquartered in Boise, ID, RedBuilt operates four manufacturing plants, five design centers, and a country-wide technical sales team who locally represent your community. Built on safety, customers, careers, community and the structures we shape, RedBuilt continues to lead the industry as the premier supplier of commercial-grade structural solutions.

About Atlas Holdings

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut and founded in 2002, Atlas and its affiliates own and operate 27 companies, which employ more than 50,000 associates across 300 facilities worldwide. Atlas operates in sectors such as automotive, building materials, capital equipment, construction services, food manufacturing and distribution, metals processing, packaging, paper, power generation, printing, pulp, supply chain management and wood products. Atlas' companies together generate approximately $16 billion in revenues annually.

About Hampton Lumber

Hampton Lumber is a fourth-generation, family-owned company headquartered in Portland, Oregon. With over 80 years in the sawmill business, Hampton operates ten sawmills in Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia and markets wood products all over the world. Hampton also manages a wholesale and export division and numerous reload and remanufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. All of Hampton's forestlands are certified by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI), an independent, non-profit organization that promotes sustainable forest management. SFI certified forests play an important role in water conservation, wildlife habitat, and climate solutions.

