"Atlas Hotels Announces Opening of Art-themed Hotel the Artist in Tel Aviv"

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Hotels is happy to announce that its staff and artists are working diligently to 'open the doors' of its new Artist Hotel by December 5, 2019. Previously known as ArtPlus, the new Artist Hotel boasts a series of new original art work created by the most talented young artists in Israel today. Named the most influential person on the Israeli art scene, Doron Sabag, selected the new, exceptional artwork. Also, a full property modernization, upgraded rooms, bathrooms, corridors, public areas including the breakfast room and the hotel systems, will now enhance guests' stay in the new Artist Hotel.

In addition to Atlas Hotels' popular 'happy hour', guests can enjoy complimentary 'happy day' wines and snacks throughout the day.

At the 'Artist' Hotel, a scrumptious pastry station and a build-it-yourself 'bowl station' will enhance their famous full Israeli breakfast buffet. Savory, sweet and of course healthy options of cereals, yogurts, fruit, nuts, and nutritional seeds to start the day off right.

All guests are welcome to enjoy the hotel's prime location, just steps from the beach, surrounded by a variety of restaurants and coffee shops. Parking nearby at reduced rates for hotel guests.

The 'Artist' Hotel encompasses a unique concept with inspired design that is the trademark of each Atlas Boutique Hotel.

About Atlas: Established over 40 years ago Atlas Hotels has become the leading boutique-hotel management company in Israel. With the belief that a hospitality experience should be memorable rather than simply required, the company takes a conceptual approach to the creation of each boutique hotel. Each property contains its own unique style and creative atmosphere that allows it to stand out. Owners Leslie Adler and Daniel Lipman, who specialize in the management and creation of boutique hotels, manage the company. Atlas Hotels properties can be found across Israel with hotels in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa and Eilat.

