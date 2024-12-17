Atlas Invest Raises $11M in Strategic Funding to Accelerate Market Expansion

AI-Powered Bridge Lending Platform Paves the Way For Scalable Bridge Financing

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Invest , the premier bridge loan company, announced today the successful closing of an $11M funding round. Combining decades of real estate legacy and financial expertise with advanced AI, Atlas serves real estate developers seeking efficient financing solutions as well as private and institutional investors looking to invest in US real estate debt. This round, led by The Garage with participation from State of Mind Ventures, Anfield, Guy Gamzu, and other previous investors, will fuel Atlas's expansion, further strengthening its position leading the real estate-backed debt market.

Atlas Founders: Roni Peled, Tal Shahar, Nir Peled (left to right)

The $10 trillion bridge loan market is ripe for innovation. As banks and large institutions further tighten lending criteria, demand for bridge financing continues to grow. Real estate developers need straightforward, efficient financing solutions. However, traditional methods often lead to slow processes and limited flexibility, causing costly delays and missed opportunities. At the same time, investors are seeking dependable alternative investments that align with their risk-return goals. Atlas provides investors exclusive access to high-quality real estate debt in what is widely regarded as the "holy grail" asset class, offering strong returns, low risk, and tangible security.

By combining proprietary technology with institutional-grade underwriting and end-to-end portfolio management, Atlas has set a new standard in real estate debt investment, enhancing returns and reducing risk for investors. Their proprietary AI-powered technology supports precise underwriting and seamless loan processing, adding layers of risk management to an already stable asset class. Atlas' ability to instantly analyze thousands of critical data points empowers their underwriting experts to make precise, efficient decisions. This same data-driven approach supports continuous monitoring of active loans, ensuring they are closely managed at all times. Atlas's unique approach minimizes borrower input and simplifies each step, creating a streamlined, risk-mitigated process that empowers Atlas to originate billions of dollars in loans each year.

As lead investor, The Garage recognizes Atlas Invest's potential to redefine the bridge lending landscape. Shay Dan , Managing Partner of The Garage, stated "We're excited to partner with Atlas Invest as they transform bridge lending with their unique blend of AI and industry expertise. Their scalable model addresses the growing need for reliable, efficient financing solutions. We are committed to supporting Atlas in their journey to expand access and reach unprecedented levels."

"Partnering with strategic investors with institutional roots will support us in scaling operations and establishing Atlas as the central hub for real estate-backed debt," said Tal Shahar , CEO of Atlas Invest. "This funding allows us to grow an ecosystem that puts investors and developers at the center, delivering an exceptional experience in real estate financing."

Atlas Invest is a technology-driven financial platform dedicated to revolutionizing bridge financing in real estate investment. Combining human expertise with advanced AI and proprietary technology, Atlas Invest streamlines the entire loan process for borrowers, brokers, and investors, unlocking billions in unrealized asset-backed debt potential.

Hannah Carimi, Director of Marketing

