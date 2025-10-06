Atlas Lift Tech Announces Name Change to Atlas Mobility, Reflecting Growth and Expanded Mission

Name change highlights company evolution from safe patient handling to comprehensive mobility solutions

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Lift Tech, Inc. today announced it has changed its name to Atlas Mobility, a shift that better represents the company's evolution and enduring commitment to advancing patient outcomes and caregiver safety.

Founded in 2009 by former firefighter and lift technician Eric Race, Atlas was created after he recognized the need for safer mobility practices while working at a Level 1 Trauma Center in the San Francisco Bay Area. From the start, the mission focused on implementing safe patient handling practices in hospitals, moving and mobilizing patients in ways that enhance safety for patients while preventing caregiver injury. Since then, the company has expanded nationwide, embedding dedicated Mobility Technicians at the bedside and transforming how hospitals approach mobility.

Today, Atlas delivers its Total Mobility Solution, a tailored, three-layer approach that integrates:

Expertly trained onsite Mobility Technicians

Real-time patient position monitoring technology

Data-driven insights powered by the proprietary Mobility Tracker software

By combining human expertise, hardware, and software, Atlas Mobility has enabled partner facilities to achieve measurable improvements, including:

Up to a 77% reduction in hospital-acquired pressure injuries (HAPIs) 1

Up to a 53% decrease in patient falls 2

Up to a 93% decrease in caregiver injuries3

"This is an exciting moment for Atlas as we continue to innovate, expand our impact, and redefine what is possible in patient and caregiver safety," said Eric Race, CEO and Founder. "Mobility is at the core of everything we do. The name Atlas Mobility honors our history while capturing the full scope of our work and the future we're building with our hospital partners."

Atlas Mobility will be exhibiting at the ANCC National Magnet Conference® in Atlanta, October 8–10, where healthcare leaders can explore the company's latest mobility solutions and learn how its human, hardware, and software approach improves outcomes for patients and caregivers alike.

For more information about Atlas Mobility, visit www.atlasmobility.com.

References:

About Atlas Mobility

Atlas Mobility supports caregivers and advances patient outcomes through technology-enabled mobility services. Its integrated model embeds skilled Mobility Technicians at the bedside for direct hands-on support with patient mobility activities and dedicated Program Managers to drive mobility initiatives. Atlas' adaptable technology platform includes monitoring systems that track real-time patient position and turn quality as well as proprietary software that captures mobility analytics to strengthen the consistency, compliance, and effectiveness of mobility protocols. By combining human expertise with data-driven insights, Atlas' unique approach to mobility helps hospitals reduce complications of immobility and staff injuries while improving efficiency and quality of care.

