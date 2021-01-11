Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces Atlas Ashore, Complimentary Shore Excursion At Every Port For All Guests On All Sailings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today that the all-inclusive, luxe-adventure cruise brand designed for experienced and fun-seeking travelers is including more. All guests on all sailings will enjoy a choice of complimentary shore excursions at every port, known as Atlas Ashore, and is part of the Atlas Ocean Voyages' ALL Inclusive ALL The Way commitment. Launching in July 2021, Atlas' first newly constructed, small, expedition ship, World Navigator, will bring guests on once-in-a-lifetime, luxury adventures, which includes 285 complimentary Atlas Ashore options in 107 port calls in the Holy Land, the Black, Mediterranean, and Caribbean Seas, and South America. Additionally, travelers who make a new booking between now and Mar. 31, 2021, will enjoy 50 percent-reduced deposits and receive a complimentary one stateroom-category upgrade and an additional $600 per stateroom, based on double-occupancy, to apply toward pre-cruise purchases of additional shore excursions. For more information about Atlas Ashore, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/offers.

"Atlas Ocean Voyages is already one of the industry's most-inclusive luxury brands and we now deliver even greater value to all of our guests with the new Atlas Ashore program," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Atlas' unique itineraries to less-traveled and bucket-list destinations provide travelers the highly anticipated return-to-cruise that they are planning right now. And Atlas Ocean Voyages' Atlas Ashore augments our already distinctive All Inclusive All The Way experiences, as we continue to add more complimentary Atlas Ashore options."

"Atlas Ashore was initially conceived as a limited-time offer, but the strong response from travelers and our valued travel advisor partners convinced us that it should be a fundamental part of our product definition," said Brandon Townsley, Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships. "Our All Inclusive All The Way commitment includes most everything and helps make doing business with Atlas easy for travel advisors. And travel advisors who recommend Atlas Ocean Voyages will deliver greater value and peace of mind for their clients with Atlas' Plan With Confidence flexible travel policy."

Atlas' Plan With Confidence flexible travel policy provides travelers a 100 percent refund of deposited funds up to 91 days prior to sailing. Plus, they can change their reservation as many times as they want, up to 15 days before their voyages' sail date. They can even change their destination and sail with Atlas in another part of the world or choose to cancel at least 15 days or more prior to the departure date and be assured of a 100 percent future cruise credit.

Atlas' signature All Inclusive All the Way provides guests a complete, seamless and worry-free experience by including complimentary round-trip air travel, shore excursion at every port, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, emergency medical evacuation insurance, premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, Wi-Fi, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, and regionally inspired gourmet dining. In every stateroom, guests enjoy binoculars to use on board, en suite coffee, tea and personalized bar service, and butler service in suites.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand designed for experienced and fun-seeking travelers to immerse in exciting and awe-inspiring moments in less-visited, bucket-list destinations. At 9,930 GRTs, World Navigator fosters a refined and convivial ambience for up to 196 guests and features the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into her state-of-the-art design.

World Navigator is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified and her construction is on schedule for delivery in July 2021. World Navigator will be joined by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.

Atlas welcomes travelers to 'come back to something new' in the brand's new marketing campaign "At Last… Atlas" (www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/itstime.) To learn more, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Also, please follow Atlas Ocean Voyage on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), Twitter (www.twitter.com/atlascruises), Instagram (www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/atlascruises). Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition.

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages

Related Links

www.atlasoceanvoyages.com

