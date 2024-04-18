ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES ANNOUNCES NEW 2025/2026 POLAR EXPEDITIONS TO ANTARCTICA

Apr 18, 2024, 12:00 ET
Imagery may be downloaded here.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages announces Polar Expeditions by Atlas™ to Antarctica beginning October 2025 to March 2026 are now available for bookings. Offering 37 departures aboard the expedition yacht fleet of World Voyager™, World Navigator®, and World Traveller™, this will mark the third season featuring the entire Atlas Ocean Voyages fleet in the region.
"Antarctica continues to be the most popular and in-demand region for Atlas Ocean Voyages," shares Atlas Ocean Voyages President and CEO James Rodriguez. "We look forward to once again positioning all three expedition yachts in the region for the season, providing travelers with many options to explore with under 200 fellow travelers on board."
On board Atlas Ocean Voyages' expedition yachts in Antarctica, guests will explore a range of polar expeditions with options ranging from 7 to 18 nights. Most expeditions sail roundtrip from Ushuaia, Argentina, while others offer the option of 7-night Drake Express expeditions departing from Punta Arenas, Chile. Every voyage includes a pre-cruise hotel night stay in Buenos Aires or Punta Arenas and private roundtrip charter air flights for your convenience. Plus, explorers will enjoy a complimentary Pre-Expedition Cultural Immersion to Tierra del Fuego or A True Taste of Chile. During the journey, guests will experience captivating landings and Zodiac safaris that unveil the pristine wonders of the Antarctic wilderness, expertly guided by Atlas Ocean Voyages' seasoned expedition team of field experts, passionate guides, and knowledgeable naturalists.
Highlights of the 2025/2026 Antarctica Season:
- The "Antarctic Discovery" expeditions sail a 9-night roundtrip from Ushuaia, including up to four immersive days at the Antarctic Peninsula. Guests will enjoy multiple Captain's Choice landings and Zodiac safari experiences when weather and safety conditions allow. Departures are available on November 9, 29, December 8, 28, 2025, and January 15, 16, 24, February 5, 25, 27, and March 19, 2026.
- The "Crossing the Antarctic Circle" expeditions sail 11 nights roundtrip from Ushuaia and feature up to six days at the Antarctic Peninsula, including multiple Captain's Choice landings and Zodiac safari experiences. Departures are available on November 14, 18, 20, December 1, 17, 28, 2025 and January 25, February 2, 14, 20, March 8, 2026.
- For a more immersive experience of the Seventh Continent without crossing the Drake Passage, guests can choose from two 7-night "Drake Express Expedition" sailings roundtrip from King George Island (departing on December 2 or December 9, 2025). Plus, an additional 7-night Drake Express Expedition departs from Ushuaia on November 25, 2025. It ends in King George Island, so that explorers can still experience sailing the Drake Passage one way and then enjoy a private charter air flight back to Punta Arenas. All Drake Express expeditions concluding in Punta Arenas include a post-cruise hotel night stay.
- In response to overwhelming interest, we're thrilled to announce two 18-night "Grand Antarctica & Beyond" Expedition showcases. These voyages highlight calls to the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia, the Falklands, and the South Orkney Islands, offering unparalleled exploration of the region's diverse and breathtaking landscapes. Departing on December 18, 2025, and January 8, 2026, from Ushuaia, they offer our most extensive exploration of the region.
- Additional Polar Expeditions by Atlas™ include a 13-night "Chilean Fjords & Falklands Adventure" journey departing Buenos Aires on October 27, 2025, for Ushuaia and a 13-night "Falklands & Fjords Explorer" northbound departure from Ushuaia on March 3, 2026.
Prepare for an unforgettable expedition. This upcoming season offers unparalleled polar adventures, allowing guests to explore the awe-inspiring landscapes and wildlife of the Antarctic region while experiencing the luxury and expertise that define our voyages.
For information and reservations, call a travel advisor or 1.844.44.ATLAS or visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. You can also follow Atlas on Facebook and Instagram: www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages or www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages.
About Atlas Ocean Voyages
Atlas Ocean Voyages is the yacht expedition brand of Mystic Invest Holding. Stylish and intimate expedition yachts featuring less than 100 suites and staterooms offering five-star comfort, from luxurious accommodations and an all-inclusive onboard experience to in-depth excursions. Fares include a Cultural Immersion tour, open bars aboard the yachts, including craft beers, specialty coffees, and smoothies, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, an in-room coffee bar, prepaid gratuities, and complimentary emergency medical evacuation insurance. World Navigator was launched in 2021, World Traveller in 2022, and World Voyager joined the fleet in 2023.
SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages
Share this article