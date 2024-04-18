ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES ANNOUNCES NEW 2025/2026 POLAR EXPEDITIONS TO ANTARCTICA

Imagery may be downloaded here.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages announces Polar Expeditions by Atlas™ to Antarctica beginning October 2025 to March 2026 are now available for bookings. Offering 37 departures aboard the expedition yacht fleet of World Voyager™, World Navigator®, and World Traveller™, this will mark the third season featuring the entire Atlas Ocean Voyages fleet in the region.

"Antarctica continues to be the most popular and in-demand region for Atlas Ocean Voyages," shares Atlas Ocean Voyages President and CEO James Rodriguez. "We look forward to once again positioning all three expedition yachts in the region for the season, providing travelers with many options to explore with under 200 fellow travelers on board."

On board Atlas Ocean Voyages' expedition yachts in Antarctica, guests will explore a range of polar expeditions with options ranging from 7 to 18 nights. Most expeditions sail roundtrip from Ushuaia, Argentina, while others offer the option of 7-night Drake Express expeditions departing from Punta Arenas, Chile. Every voyage includes a pre-cruise hotel night stay in Buenos Aires or Punta Arenas and private roundtrip charter air flights for your convenience. Plus, explorers will enjoy a complimentary Pre-Expedition Cultural Immersion to Tierra del Fuego or A True Taste of Chile. During the journey, guests will experience captivating landings and Zodiac safaris that unveil the pristine wonders of the Antarctic wilderness, expertly guided by Atlas Ocean Voyages' seasoned expedition team of field experts, passionate guides, and knowledgeable naturalists.

Highlights of the 2025/2026 Antarctica Season:

Prepare for an unforgettable expedition. This upcoming season offers unparalleled polar adventures, allowing guests to explore the awe-inspiring landscapes and wildlife of the Antarctic region while experiencing the luxury and expertise that define our voyages.

For information and reservations, call a travel advisor or 1.844.44.ATLAS or visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. You can also follow Atlas on Facebook and Instagram: www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages or www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the yacht expedition brand of Mystic Invest Holding. Stylish and intimate expedition yachts featuring less than 100 suites and staterooms offering five-star comfort, from luxurious accommodations and an all-inclusive onboard experience to in-depth excursions. Fares include a Cultural Immersion tour, open bars aboard the yachts, including craft beers, specialty coffees, and smoothies, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, an in-room coffee bar, prepaid gratuities, and complimentary emergency medical evacuation insurance. World Navigator was launched in 2021, World Traveller in 2022, and World Voyager joined the fleet in 2023.

