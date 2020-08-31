Atlas Ocean Voyages Appoints Six Sales Directors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages today announced the appointment of six additional Sales Directors. Cathy Kusuma has been named Regional Sales Director, Eastern U.S.; Rolf Logan, Regional Sales Director for Central U.S.; Anthony Cooper, Regional Sales Director for Western U.S.; and Eric Bacon, Regional Sales Director for Canada. Furthermore, Alyssa Logan has assumed the role of Director of Charter and Incentive Sales; Lisette Martinez Rusian as Director of Sales and Marketing Operations; and Michelle Rodriguez-Suarez as Virtual Sales Manager. The new appointments are in response to the great, positive interest from the travel advisor community and the increasing recognition of Atlas' distinctive luxe-adventure expeditions among travelers. The new Sales executives will report to Atlas Ocean Voyages' Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships Brandon Townsley and all are dedicated to supporting the travel selling community and fostering unshakable relationships with the company's valued travel advisors.

"We are very happy to welcome the new Sales executives to the Atlas Ocean Voyages Sales Team," said Brandon. "They bring to Atlas their immense expertise as well as their understanding of the market and the needs of hardworking travel advisors. Cathy, Rolf, Anthony, Eric, Alyssa, Lisette and Michelle will continue to build strong and mutually rewarding relationships between Atlas and luxury travel advisors throughout the U.S. and Canada. They will also promote Atlas' distinctive luxe-adventure expeditions and share how travel advisors can earn a $750 or $500 gift card immediately for each deposited booking through the GET PAID NOW incentive program."

Atlas Ocean Voyages remains committed to supporting Travel Advisors with GET PAID NOW. Travel Advisors immediately receive a $750 or $500 gift card for each deposited booking in a Suite or stateroom, respectively, plus earn 15 percent commission when their clients sail. For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages' GET PAID NOW, Travel Advisors can visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/partneroffers.

Atlas Ocean Voyages' President Alberto Aliberti said about the progress of the brand: "Ten years in planning, Atlas Ocean Voyages is the realized vision of Mystic Invest [Atlas Ocean Voyages' parent company] Chairman and Portuguese Entrepreneur Mário Ferreira. When we opened Atlas in late 2018 in the U.S., it was three of us table-hopping in cafés and conference rooms. We have now grown into a proud team of nearly 40 and are the only cruise company in 2020 to order new ships – not one, but four – to join World Navigator before 2023. This year has been unprecedented, to say the least, and it's important to thank our valued travel advisor partners and stakeholders, who believed in this new cruising concept and supported us every step of the way to help us reach this point. We look forward to bringing luxe-adventure journeys to the world and inaugurate the safe, clean and green World Navigator in July 2021."

The newly appointed Sales executives are all veteran industry executives, totaling more than 160 years of collective experience with cruise and travel companies such as American Express Travel, Azamara, Celebrity Cruises, Cruise Planners, Delta Airline Vacations, Delta Queen Steamboat Co., Holland America Line, Hurtigruten, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, PPI Group, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Royal Caribbean International, Seabourn Cruise Line, and Travel Impressions.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is an all-inclusive, luxury cruise brand defined by simple elegance and will deliver authentic, thrilling, and once-in-a-lifetime adventures in the world's most extraordinary and remote destinations aboard the small expedition ship, World Navigator. World Navigator will sail seven- to 24-night itineraries in the Holy Land, Black and Mediterranean Seas in the summer 2021, followed by nine- to 13-night itineraries in the Caribbean, South America and Antarctica in winter 2021/22.

Experienced, fun-seeking and like-spirited travelers will find community aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' all-inclusive luxury expedition ships and revel in welcoming and lively venues to share their day's exploits. Guests indulge in 98 luxe suites and staterooms, all with an ocean view and most with a private balcony. All Atlas Ocean Voyages journeys include complimentary round-trip air travel from select U.S. and Canada gateways; prepaid gratuities; alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; Wi-Fi; L'Occitane bath amenities; a free shore excursion in select ports on every itinerary; international gourmet dining; coffee and tea service; and onboard binoculars and butler service in suites.

Safety is at the core of Atlas Ocean Voyages' Polar Category-C and Ice Class-1B certified expedition ships, and all of the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures are being incorporated into their design. World Navigator's construction in Portugal is on schedule, and sister-ships World Traveller, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer will join the fleet before the end 2023.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is also committed to preserving the breathtaking locales and waters that its ships visit for future generations to enjoy, and is among the first to employ the latest conservation and sustainability technologies, including a hybrid power management and propulsion system that maximizes fuel efficiency and consumes as low as one-fifth the fuel compared to conventional cruise ship systems. Additionally, World Navigator and her sister ships utilize underwater, forward-looking sonar to confidently navigate coastal, harbor and icy polar waters, and feature an alternate hydro jet propulsion system, which helps the ship quietly cruise up to five knots without disturbing marine wildlife for incomparable up-close encounters.

For more information, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com and follow Atlas Ocean Voyage on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), Twitter (www.twitter.com/atlascruises), and Instagram (www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages). Travel Advisors can call 1-844-44-ATLAS (1-844-442-8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure journey.

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages

Related Links

www.atlasoceanvoyages.com

