Atlas Ocean Voyages Confirms World Navigator's Inaugural Antarctica Season To Sail In November 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today that the luxe-adventure cruise brand will proceed with the inaugural Antarctica season for its first all-inclusive, luxury expedition ship, World Navigator. From Nov. 2021 through Mar. 2022, World Navigator will sail nine- and 12-night Antarctica expeditions, departing round-trip from Ushuaia, Argentina. World Navigator guests will enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime adventure to the Southern Continent and witness penguins, seals, walruses, whales and large sea birds and awe at the unspoiled landscape and towering icebergs. Innovating Antarctica expeditions, Atlas has chartered its own private jet to bring guests directly to Ushuaia to embark the ship. As part of its All Inclusive All the Way commitment, Atlas' complimentary private charter jet service shortens the travel time it takes for guests to reach and return from Ushuaia and avoids overnights and extended layovers in an international airport, which are common with commercial flights. As required by the Argentinian authorities, all guests and crew are vaccinated on Atlas' Antarctica expeditions. For more information about World Navigator's inaugural Antarctica season, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

"We are happy to proceed with World Navigator's inaugural Antarctica season as planned," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "As the first cruise line to offer private charter jet service, Atlas is establishing a safety bubble in the U.S. and safely flying guests directly to World Navigator in Ushuaia. The benefits of our private charter jet service combined with our proven safety and hygiene protocols were instrumental in clearing our operations from Ushuaia. This innovation is part of Atlas' All Inclusive All the Way, in which we take care of the details and make it more convenient, seamless and safe for our guests."

Aboard World Navigator's Antarctica expeditions, guests can visit places such as Neko Harbour; Deception Island's caldera; and Brown Bluff at the northern tip of the peninsula. The November 28, 2021, journey will bring guests within the umbra of the Moon on December 4, for a rare, Antarctic solar eclipse, while the February 2, 2022, departure features a crossing into the Antarctic Circle in pursuit of marine wildlife-spotting. Guests will enjoy being closer to the waterline to sight Antarctic marine wildlife from World Navigator's Water's Edge Lookout, the lowest ship's observation bow in the industry and the only one with wrap-around, heated benches for extended time out on deck.

Atlas' signature All Inclusive All The Way provides all guests a complete and seamless experience by including complimentary round-trip air travel, unlimited premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, regionally inspired gourmet cuisine, emergency medical evacuation insurance, WiFi and L'OCCITANE bath amenities. In every stateroom, guests enjoy robes, slippers and binoculars to use throughout the voyage, personalized coffee, teas and bar service, and butler service in suites.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations. World Navigator, Atlas' first ship, has begun service and will sail Caribbean, South America and Antarctica for winter 2021/22; and the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Arctic, and Central and South America in summer 2022. The cruise brand's second ship, World Traveller, launches in July 2022, with three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, to join the fleet by the end of 2023. At 9,930 GRTs, Atlas Ocean Voyages' ships are Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified.

The luxe-adventure cruise brand welcomes travelers to 'come back to something brand new' in its ongoing marketing campaign "At Last… Atlas" (www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/itstime.) For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition.

