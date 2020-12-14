Atlas Ocean Voyages Delivers Premier Luxe-Adventure Expeditions Brochure

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages unveiled today the cruise brand's premier luxe-adventure expeditions brochure for World Navigator's inaugural 2021/22 year. The new 76-page brochure is the comprehensive reference for Travel Advisors to sell Atlas Ocean Voyages and for travelers to plan a future luxe-adventure expedition in the Holy Land, Black, Mediterranean and Caribbean Seas, South America and Antarctica. Launching in July 2021, World Navigator will be Atlas' first, newly constructed expedition ship, which brings experienced, curious and fun-seeking travelers on once-in-a-lifetime journeys to less-populated, remote and bucket-list destinations. Atlas Ocean Voyages' new brochure is currently in the mail and will be delivered to travelers and Travel Advisors throughout the United States and Canada starting mid-December 2020. To request a complimentary copy or to view the digital edition of Atlas' premier luxe-adventure expeditions brochure, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/brochures.

"It's a sincere pleasure to present Atlas Ocean Voyages' premier luxe-adventure expedition brochure," said Brandon Townsley, Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships. "Atlas' new brochure is a powerful tool for Travel Advisors to help their clients plan for an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition in the New Year. A great feature about the digital edition is that Travel Advisors can select and easily download any page, which they can email to market Atlas to their clients. Luxe-adventure expeditions are fresh and unique, and Travel Advisors can make their clients' return-to-cruise experience a chance to come back to something new."

Atlas' premier brochure provides travelers and Travel Advisors all the information and imagery that articulates the cruise brand's new, highly anticipated luxe-adventure expeditions, commencing aboard World Navigator in July 2021. Travelers can learn about the ship's luxurious amenities, impeccable service, and refined accommodations, which together cultivate the relaxed elegance that guests will enjoy on board. The new brochure also provides detailed itineraries, destination highlights, and expansive menu of included and marquee shoreside adventures that guests can choose to create their own personalized, once-in-a-lifetime experience in 2021.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand designed for worldly and fun-seeking travelers to immerse in exciting and awe-inspiring experiences in less-visited, bucket-list destinations. At 9,930 GRTs, World Navigator fosters a refined and convivial ambience for up to 196 guests and features the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into her state-of-the-art design.

Atlas' signature All Inclusive All the Way provides guests a more seamless and worry-free experience by including emergency medical evacuation insurance for all guests, as well as complimentary round-trip air travel, polar parkas, prepaid gratuities, premium wine and spirits and international beers, coffees and smoothies, Wi-Fi, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, and regionally inspired gourmet dining. In every stateroom, guests enjoy binoculars to use on board, en suite coffee, tea and personalized bar service, and butler service in suites.

World Navigator is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified and her construction is on schedule for delivery in July 2021. World Navigator will be joined by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.

