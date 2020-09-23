Atlas Ocean Voyages First And Only Cruise Brand To Include Emergency Medical Evacuation And Return-To-Home Insurance

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A first for the cruise industry, Atlas Ocean Voyages today announced that the luxury-expedition cruise brand will include emergency evacuation and return-to-home insurance for all guests, in keeping with its All Inclusive All the Way experience. Seasoned, fun-seeking and like-spirited travelers can travel with greater peace of mind on future luxury adventures aboard World Navigator, Atlas' new, safe and small expedition ship, launching in July 2021. The insurance covers emergency medical transportation from the ship to a local treatment center, as well as return transportation to home or a medical facility close to home, as required.

"Because safety and the health of our guests is our top priority, we are proud to be the first cruise brand to include emergency medical evacuation and return-to-home insurance as part of every booking," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "With this first-ever included insurance coverage, our guests can enjoy peace of mind when sailing our captivating destinations and know that we take care of every detail, as part of our All Inclusive All the Way experience."

Atlas Ocean Voyages is an all-inclusive, luxury cruise brand defined by simple and refined elegance and will deliver authentic, once-in-a-lifetime adventures in the world's most extraordinary and remote destinations aboard World Navigator, a newly constructed, safe, clean and green, small expedition ship. World Navigator will embark on her inaugural 2021 year, sailing seven- to 24-night itineraries in the Holy Land, Black and Mediterranean Seas in the summer, followed by nine- to 13-night itineraries in the Caribbean, South America and Antarctica in winter 2021/22.

Experienced, fun-seeking and like-spirited discerning travelers will find community aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' all-inclusive luxury expedition ships and revel in its welcoming and lively venues to share their day's exploits. All Atlas Ocean Voyages journeys include emergency medical evacuation insurance; complimentary round-trip air travel from major U.S. and Canada gateways; prepaid gratuities; alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; Wi-Fi; L'Occitane bath amenities; free shore excursions in select ports; international gourmet dining; and onboard binoculars, coffee and tea service, and butler service in suites.

Safety is at the core of Atlas Ocean Voyages' Polar Category-C and Ice Class-1B, expedition ships, and all of the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures are being incorporated into their design. World Navigator's construction in Portugal is on schedule and the line's first ship will launch in mid-2021, with sister-ships World Traveller, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer to follow before the end 2023.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is also committed to preserving the breathtaking locales and waters that its ships visit for future generations to enjoy, and is among the first to employ the latest conservation and sustainability technologies, including a hybrid power management and propulsion system that maximizes fuel efficiency and consumes as low as one-fifth the fuel compared to conventional cruise ship systems. Additionally, World Navigator and her sister ships utilize underwater, forward-looking sonar to confidently navigate coastal, harbor and icy polar waters, and feature an alternate hydrojet propulsion system, which helps the ship quietly cruise up to five knots without disturbing marine wildlife for incomparable up-close encounters.

